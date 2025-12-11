Oh, HONEY ... NO: X VICIOUSLY Reminds Marjorie Taylor Greene That Sucking Up...
ShipWreckedCrew Shares DAMNING History Lesson on Ilhan Omar's Move to the U.S. ......
Uber’s ‘Safe’ Teen Rides: Illegal Immigrant Driver Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Minor...
GOP Accepts Jasmine Crockett’s Democrat Video Violence Challenge and Creates an Ad With...
Dem Sydney Kamlager-Dove Defends Unvetted Afghan Refugees in Wake of National Guard Shooti...
Kash Patel Has More on the Oil Tanker Seized Off Venezuela (All While...
Elizabeth Warren Rants About Trump's Action on (Checks Notes) Pennies
Leftist Screams 'You’re Following Illegal Orders!' at Nat'l Guard — Just Weeks After...
Joy Reid Shares Video Claiming 'Jingle Bells' Is Racist
Mayor Tells Residents Not to Worry Because Her Police Don’t Enforce Immigration Law
Man Jailed in Switzerland for 10 Days for Posting That Men's and Women's...
Somali Teen in Minnesota Threatens to ‘Pop’ ICE Agents, Tells Them to Bring...
Matt Walsh Schools Jennifer Welch After She Calls Elon Musk a 'Parasite'
VIP
If You Loved Charlie Kirk, Prove It—Give His Grieving Family Privacy and Dignity

Gov. Gavin Newsom's Brag About Running a Streamlined and Responsive State Gov't Gets Ratioed Into Dust

Doug P. | 9:15 AM on December 11, 2025
ImgFlip

California Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to lay the groundwork for a 2028 run for the Democrat presidential nomination, and he's doing that faster than track is being put down for the high-speed rail project that will never reach completion. Newsom has previously claimed that President Trump will cancel the 2028 election so we have no idea why Gavin's even bothering setting up a run for something he said isn't going to happen. 

Advertisement

If Newsom does make a run for president, the Republicans are going to have a field day firing back at claims like this: 

GOP Rep. Kevin Kiley leads off a thorough nuking of Newsom's attempted brag:

Earlier this year Rep. Kiley rattled off a list of examples for how taxpayers are being fleeced by Newsom and California Democrats' high-speed rail boondoggles. The only thing it seems Newsom has "streamlined" is ways to dump taxpayer dollars down a bottomless pit. 

Newsom definitely has a different definition of "streamlined" and "accountable" than most other people. 

Recommended

ShipWreckedCrew Shares DAMNING History Lesson on Ilhan Omar's Move to the U.S. ... and Marrying Her Bro
Sam J.
Advertisement

So much government efficiency!

It's a parody account but the people who run it don't seem to realize that.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ShipWreckedCrew Shares DAMNING History Lesson on Ilhan Omar's Move to the U.S. ... and Marrying Her Bro
Sam J.
GOP Accepts Jasmine Crockett’s Democrat Video Violence Challenge and Creates an Ad With 20 Examples
Warren Squire
Oh, HONEY ... NO: X VICIOUSLY Reminds Marjorie Taylor Greene That Sucking Up to Code Pink Is a BAD Look
Sam J.
Uber’s ‘Safe’ Teen Rides: Illegal Immigrant Driver Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Minor Passenger
justmindy
Kash Patel Has More on the Oil Tanker Seized Off Venezuela (All While Dems Defend Narco-Terrorists)
Doug P.
Elizabeth Warren Rants About Trump's Action on (Checks Notes) Pennies
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

ShipWreckedCrew Shares DAMNING History Lesson on Ilhan Omar's Move to the U.S. ... and Marrying Her Bro Sam J.
Advertisement