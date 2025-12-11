Gov. Gavin Newsom's Brag About Running a Streamlined and Responsive State Gov't Gets Ratioed Into Dust

California Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to lay the groundwork for a 2028 run for the Democrat presidential nomination, and he's doing that faster than track is being put down for the high-speed rail project that will never reach completion. Newsom has previously claimed that President Trump will cancel the 2028 election so we have no idea why Gavin's even bothering setting up a run for something he said isn't going to happen.

If Newsom does make a run for president, the Republicans are going to have a field day firing back at claims like this:

We spell D.O.G.E. — O.D.I.



Long before there was D.O.G.E., California was already streamlining government to be more efficient, responsive, and accountable. pic.twitter.com/ffSMOpYyWp — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) December 10, 2025

GOP Rep. Kevin Kiley leads off a thorough nuking of Newsom's attempted brag:

$128 billion for a phantom bullet train

$24 billion in homeless spending "lost"

$32 billion squandered in EDD fraud

$650 million on a canceled 911 system



A true model of efficiency. pic.twitter.com/iXqruGjyFi — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) December 11, 2025

Earlier this year Rep. Kiley rattled off a list of examples for how taxpayers are being fleeced by Newsom and California Democrats' high-speed rail boondoggles. The only thing it seems Newsom has "streamlined" is ways to dump taxpayer dollars down a bottomless pit.

Don’t forget the missing Fire money! — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) December 11, 2025

Newsom definitely has a different definition of "streamlined" and "accountable" than most other people.

A new parody account!



California is the most corrupt and inefficient state in the union



How many tens of billions did you waste on homelessness, just to watch it get worse? — Marcelo P. Lima (@MarceloLima) December 11, 2025

So much government efficiency!

You talk about efficiency and accountability, but your record shows neither. You spent $460 million on a 911 system that doesn’t work, $24 billion on homelessness programs that made the crisis worse, and more than $1 billion in unemployment benefits went to prison and jail… https://t.co/oMt15YSNAV — California Republican Party (@CAGOP) December 10, 2025

“Efficient, responsive, and accountable” are - quite literally- the last three words ANY SINGLE CALIFORNIAN would use to describe @CAgovernor Newsom’s government. Sir. Tell that to the Pacific Palisades victims. https://t.co/HDY3viLpCM — Kira (@Kiradavis) December 10, 2025

*CALtrans high speed rail that doesn’t exist and has cost billions has entered the chat* https://t.co/w0stWPqiuZ — RBe (@RBPundit) December 11, 2025

This is a parody account, right? https://t.co/CHyxXmGpzp — Jonathan Torres (@JonnyTorres) December 11, 2025

It's a parody account but the people who run it don't seem to realize that.

