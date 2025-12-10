Pete Hegseth Posted a Cartoon That Best Sums Up Why the Dems Are SO Triggered (Move Over, Franklin!)

The Democrats and assorted lefties have been demanding the resignation of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth under the guise of national security concerns and what they call the "war crimes" that are taking out narco terrorists shipping product for the cartels. The Dems would like everybody to believe Team Trump is going out of their way to eliminate innocent fisherman.

The real reason the Dems are melting down is because Hegseth and others in the Trump administration are nuking all the "progressive" madness they spent four years putting into place under President Autopen.

Earlier this month Hegseth caused additional hyperventilation (and a bit of anger in Canada) with this response to those freaking out about narco terrorists being taken out:

For your Christmas wish list… pic.twitter.com/pLXzg20SaL — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 1, 2025

Up next to set up Hegseth's latest post that required no words is this story:

A federal appeals court sided with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Tuesday, upholding the Trump administration’s exclusion of transgenders from military service.https://t.co/pfKZy4gQDY — American Greatness (@theamgreatness) December 9, 2025

In other words, the Pentagon is now un-woke and focused on the mission instead of social experiments and forwarding the Left's climate change shams.

Step aside, Franklin, because Hegseth posted a different cartoon that speaks volumes:

LOL! Perfect.

Oh no he did not … lol

Yes, yes he did. https://t.co/MQSs7a67th — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 10, 2025

When the Dems say Trump, Hegseth and others are destroying "democracy," that's their definition of the word, so that particular destruction is just fine with us.

