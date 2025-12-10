Jasmine Crockett Tells Jake Tapper the Exact Quote He Read About Latino Trump Voters Is NOT What She Said

Earlier today we told you that Rep. Jasmine Crockett said Zohran Mamdani being elected the next mayor of New York City has made her more confident than ever that she can be elected to the U.S. Senate in Texas.

Advertisement

It seems that one of Crockett's strategies is a rather familiar one: Insulting voters -- in this case Latinos -- who supported Donald Trump. Here's what Crockett said in a Vanity Fair interview last year:

That is my distilled summary of what happens within the Latino community. I’ve not run into that with the Asian community. I’ve not run into that with the African community. I’ve not run into that with the Caribbean community. I’ve only run into it with Hispanics. When they think of “illegals,” they think of, you know, maybe people that came out of the cartels and that kind of, like, the criminal-type book or whatever. It’s insane. It almost reminds me of what people would talk about when they would talk about kind of like “slave mentality” and the hate that some slaves would have for themselves. It’s almost like a slave mentality that they have. It is wild to me when I hear how anti-immigrant they are as immigrants, many of them. I’m talking about people that literally just got here and can barely vote that are having this kind of attitude.

CNN's Jake Tapper quoted Crockett back to Crockett, and guess what happened next:

CNN: You said Latinos who voted for Trump have a slave mentality...



CROCKETT: That's not what I said at all. pic.twitter.com/F6yRhEh18h — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 10, 2025

We're probably going to be hearing a lot of that in the coming months.

Tapper literally read Jasmine Crockett her OWN quote where she suggested Latino Trump voters have a “slave mentality.” Her response?

“That’s not what I said at all.” Girl… he just read it to you. 😂

She is the greatest gift the right could ask for.



pic.twitter.com/QAKDY37Wc4 — Kambree (@KamVTV) December 10, 2025

As usual Crockett joins the other Democrats in conflating legal and illegal immigration and then accuses Latinos who know the difference of having a "slave mentality." Oh wait, she claims to have never said that.

Oh this Senate run is gonna be so epic for all of us. Never ending material from this nitwit. — Jay Gatling (@apinionsvary) December 10, 2025

NRSC needs to cut the ad. South Texas will be blood red come next November. https://t.co/O3dnLuGYHa — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) December 10, 2025

Crockett didn't expect CNN to show on the screen and read aloud her exact words so she just denied every having said that. We can't say we're shocked.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!