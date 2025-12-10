Atlantic’s James Surowiecki Defends 'Lightly Pushing' ICE Agents — Internet: 'Don’t Touch...
Jasmine Crockett Tells Jake Tapper the Exact Quote He Read About Latino Trump Voters Is NOT What She Said

Doug P. | 1:31 PM on December 10, 2025
Twitter

Earlier today we told you that Rep. Jasmine Crockett said Zohran Mamdani being elected the next mayor of New York City has made her more confident than ever that she can be elected to the U.S. Senate in Texas. 

It seems that one of Crockett's strategies is a rather familiar one: Insulting voters -- in this case Latinos -- who supported Donald Trump. Here's what Crockett said in a Vanity Fair interview last year:

That is my distilled summary of what happens within the Latino community. I’ve not run into that with the Asian community. I’ve not run into that with the African community. I’ve not run into that with the Caribbean community. I’ve only run into it with Hispanics. When they think of “illegals,” they think of, you know, maybe people that came out of the cartels and that kind of, like, the criminal-type book or whatever. It’s insane. It almost reminds me of what people would talk about when they would talk about kind of like “slave mentality” and the hate that some slaves would have for themselves. It’s almost like a slave mentality that they have. It is wild to me when I hear how anti-immigrant they are as immigrants, many of them. I’m talking about people that literally just got here and can barely vote that are having this kind of attitude.

CNN's Jake Tapper quoted Crockett back to Crockett, and guess what happened next: 

We're probably going to be hearing a lot of that in the coming months. 

As usual Crockett joins the other Democrats in conflating legal and illegal immigration and then accuses Latinos who know the difference of having a "slave mentality." Oh wait, she claims to have never said that. 

Crockett didn't expect CNN to show on the screen and read aloud her exact words so she just denied every having said that. We can't say we're shocked. 

*****

