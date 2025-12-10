Here's a 'How It Started/How It's Going' Starring Chuck Schumer Before and After the Hegseth Briefing

Secretary of War (a title Chuck Schumer doesn't like as you'll discover below) met with several top members of Congress yesterday.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio are expected to brief the "Gang of Eight" lawmakers on Tuesday afternoon, according to two sources familiar with the plan and a Trump administration official. The "Gang of Eight" - intelligence committee and Senate and House of Representatives leaders from both parties - are traditionally briefed on major national security actions.

Advertisement

Nobody expected any Democrats to come out of the briefing satisfied with what they heard, and as a result the lefty members of Congress are still sounding like they're serving as defense attorneys for the cartels.

The Dems are desperate to continue the "Trump and Hegseth are killing innocent fishermen" narrative (Rachel Maddow even claimed recently they're just fishermen in rowboats). They were hoping to get more talking point fuel from the Hegseth briefing. Here's Chuck Schumer before the meeting:

.@SenSchumer: “I plan to confront Secretary Hegseth on exactly what the hell is going on in the Caribbean; I plan to demand Secretary Hegseth give the total unedited videos of what happened in the September 2 boat strikes.” pic.twitter.com/7f8BXwhqBd — CSPAN (@cspan) December 9, 2025

Of course the Dems exited the briefing completely satisfied with the explanations they heard.

Just kidding!

This is Schumer after the meeting:

🚨LMAO! After promising to take action against SecWar Pete Hegseth over the recent narco-terrorist strikes, Chuck Schumer walks out of the briefing empty-handed.



“It was a very unsatisfying briefing.”



He is DEFEATED 🤣

pic.twitter.com/mA71pFjINJ — Jack (@jackunheard) December 9, 2025

Nobody really believes that there's anything Hegseth could have said or showed the Dems to make them say they're convinced these strikes were necessary and effective.

Chuck talked big, delivered nothing. — harparr (@harparr1) December 9, 2025

If Lyin' Chuck's upset that must mean something positive for America is happening.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!