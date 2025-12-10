Sen. Chris Coons Now Says It's Not About the Video (and Sinks Dems'...
Steve Herman Discovers Nazis Also Had a Favorite Font, Declares Marco Rubio Literally...
H-1B Tears: ‘I Flew 20 Hours for a Visa Interview’ Meets ... Cool...
Not One. Not a Single One. Columbia Confirms Its Entire Middle East Faculty...
Political Prey: Elon Musk Says Charlie Kirk’s Murder Means He Can’t Risk Going...
Dem Jasmine Crockett Cluelessly Says Zohran Mamdani’s Big Apple Win Shows She Can...
Scott Jennings Smirks as CNN Panel Lies That Dem Pols Accused Obama of...
Fruit of the Loons: JD Vance Rips AI-Generated Pic of Him Wearing a...
VIP
Stars and Tripe: Dem Jasmine Crockett Plans a Patriotic Pivot to Win Over...
Ellen Barkin Says Trump Lives in Their Heads for the Same Reason Hitler...
VIP
Texas Woman: Don’t Dare Scare Women With Lies About Miscarriage
Elon Musk Lives Rent-Free in Yet Another Botoxed Chardonnay Socialist’s Head ... Ahem,...
Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom He Scares Conservatives Because He Can Fix a...
Joy Reid Says America Was Founded by Killers and Leeches

Here's a 'How It Started/How It's Going' Starring Chuck Schumer Before and After the Hegseth Briefing

Doug P. | 9:35 AM on December 10, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Secretary of War (a title Chuck Schumer doesn't like as you'll discover below) met with several top members of Congress yesterday

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio are expected to brief the "Gang of Eight" lawmakers on Tuesday afternoon, according to two sources familiar with the plan and a Trump administration official. 

The "Gang of Eight" - intelligence committee and Senate and House of Representatives leaders from both parties - are traditionally briefed on major national security actions.

Advertisement

Nobody expected any Democrats to come out of the briefing satisfied with what they heard, and as a result the lefty members of Congress are still sounding like they're serving as defense attorneys for the cartels. 

The Dems are desperate to continue the "Trump and Hegseth are killing innocent fishermen" narrative (Rachel Maddow even claimed recently they're just fishermen in rowboats). They were hoping to get more talking point fuel from the Hegseth briefing. Here's Chuck Schumer before the meeting:

Of course the Dems exited the briefing completely satisfied with the explanations they heard. 

Just kidding!

This is Schumer after the meeting: 

Recommended

Sen. Chris Coons Now Says It's Not About the Video (and Sinks Dems' 'Fishermen' Talking Point)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Nobody really believes that there's anything Hegseth could have said or showed the Dems to make them say they're convinced these strikes were necessary and effective. 

If Lyin' Chuck's upset that must mean something positive for America is happening. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Chris Coons Now Says It's Not About the Video (and Sinks Dems' 'Fishermen' Talking Point)
Doug P.
Steve Herman Discovers Nazis Also Had a Favorite Font, Declares Marco Rubio Literally Hitler
justmindy
H-1B Tears: ‘I Flew 20 Hours for a Visa Interview’ Meets ... Cool Story, Bro—Train an American or GTFO
justmindy
'You're Going to Blame Whitey?' Bill Maher EMBARRASSES Ana Kasparian Over the Middle East and Israel
Grateful Calvin
Not One. Not a Single One. Columbia Confirms Its Entire Middle East Faculty Is Anti-Zionist
justmindy
Scott Jennings Smirks as CNN Panel Lies That Dem Pols Accused Obama of ‘War Crimes’ for Drone Strikes
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sen. Chris Coons Now Says It's Not About the Video (and Sinks Dems' 'Fishermen' Talking Point) Doug P.
Advertisement