Sen. Chris Coons Now Says It's Not About the Video (and Sinks Dems' 'Fishermen' Talking Point)

Doug P. | 10:35 AM on December 10, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Democrat and media effort to convince everybody that there's a very good chance the strikes on narco-terrorist boats running product for the cartels are just fishermen trying to make a living. 

ABC News recently proved that "fisherman" is the new "Maryland man":

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow recently said that these are just fishermen in rowboats:

Really? 

It depends on what your definitions of "rowboats" and "fishermen" are: 

As the reality of the situation becomes more inconvenient to the narrative the Dems are trying to push, we're seeing some pivots taking place. 

Democrat Sen. Chris Coons is, after weeks of Democrats talking about what's on the videos, now saying that it's not really about the video. Watch: 

At least Coons admitted they were trafficking cocaine and weren't just out trying to catch some fish. There's goes the "they're just fishermen" BS. 

The Dems have made it clear the people they try to protect the most are criminal illegals and drug runners for the cartels. They do have their "priorities."

*****

