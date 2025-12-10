Sen. Chris Coons Now Says It's Not About the Video (and Sinks Dems' 'Fishermen' Talking Point)

The Democrat and media effort to convince everybody that there's a very good chance the strikes on narco-terrorist boats running product for the cartels are just fishermen trying to make a living.

ABC News recently proved that "fisherman" is the new "Maryland man":

The family of a Colombian fisherman who died in a U.S. military boat strike in September has filed a formal complaint with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights alleging the U.S. government illegally killed him. https://t.co/IVlqlJAduu — ABC News (@ABC) December 3, 2025

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow recently said that these are just fishermen in rowboats:

WATCH: Rachel Maddow says the Trump admin. is targeting Venezuelan narco-terrorists to illegally deport people from America



"They declared a war. Then, they needed a reason for the war."



"Why are we killing people in boats without motors?" pic.twitter.com/BIJiCmtwNo — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 3, 2025

Really?

It depends on what your definitions of "rowboats" and "fishermen" are:

Just a bunch of fishing boats, NBD. pic.twitter.com/V8zIqS4Vmq — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) December 10, 2025

As the reality of the situation becomes more inconvenient to the narrative the Dems are trying to push, we're seeing some pivots taking place.

Democrat Sen. Chris Coons is, after weeks of Democrats talking about what's on the videos, now saying that it's not really about the video. Watch:

Democrat Chris Coons beclowns himself while defending narco-terrorists 🤣



MS NOW: “Is there anything in the video?”



COONS: Well it’s not about the video…it’s about the assumption…they were trafficking cocaine not attacking America! pic.twitter.com/sgWUH9tvGp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 9, 2025

At least Coons admitted they were trafficking cocaine and weren't just out trying to catch some fish. There's goes the "they're just fishermen" BS.

Who are democrats standing up for? Not Americans https://t.co/27wlF5uQAm — Beetlenut (@BeetlenutRita) December 10, 2025

The Dems have made it clear the people they try to protect the most are criminal illegals and drug runners for the cartels. They do have their "priorities."

