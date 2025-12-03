ABC News' Spin on Narco Terrorist Boat Strikes Has X Asking if 'Fisherman' Is the New 'Maryland Man'

Book About Abortion Aimed Toward Five-Year-Olds Presents It as a 'Uniquely Human Superpowe...
Doug P. | 5:17 PM on December 03, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Democrats are now coming across as if they're defense attorneys for South American drug cartels by heading to their fainting couches over strikes on boats running narcotics, all while flat-out making up stories (as usual) to push their preferred narratives. The media, to a large degree, are happy to provide their assistance. 

Advertisement

When many media outlets published Israel-related reports, they didn't hesitate for one second to cite information from the Gaza Health Ministry as if it was a trusted and honest entity. Now they're doing something similar in stories about strikes on narco boats carrying drugs. 

This from ABC News has a familiar ring to it: 

Wow, it's like that was written by the cartel and sent along to ABC. 

Maybe it's a little like the Associated Press getting big coin to push climate change alarmism, except this time it's to soften the sound of "people running drugs for the cartels." 

The folks at ABC News must have had very different fishing experiences than the rest of us.

The media seems to be pivoting from "Maryland man" to the current spin:

Advertisement

The media should really try to not be so predictable, but they just don't seem to care. 

Democrat Sen. Jack Reed said these people are just trying to make a living in a world where supply and demand rules, and therefore they apparently should just be allowed to do their stuff (that ends up killing countless Americans every year). 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (not to mention drug runners for the cartels).

Advertisement

Advertisement

