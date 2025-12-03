ABC News' Spin on Narco Terrorist Boat Strikes Has X Asking if 'Fisherman' Is the New 'Maryland Man'

The Democrats are now coming across as if they're defense attorneys for South American drug cartels by heading to their fainting couches over strikes on boats running narcotics, all while flat-out making up stories (as usual) to push their preferred narratives. The media, to a large degree, are happy to provide their assistance.

When many media outlets published Israel-related reports, they didn't hesitate for one second to cite information from the Gaza Health Ministry as if it was a trusted and honest entity. Now they're doing something similar in stories about strikes on narco boats carrying drugs.

This from ABC News has a familiar ring to it:

The family of a Colombian fisherman who died in a U.S. military boat strike in September has filed a formal complaint with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights alleging the U.S. government illegally killed him. https://t.co/IVlqlJAduu — ABC News (@ABC) December 3, 2025

Wow, it's like that was written by the cartel and sent along to ABC.

Does the Cartel pay ABC for the press? — Jodi (@APLMom) December 3, 2025

Maybe it's a little like the Associated Press getting big coin to push climate change alarmism, except this time it's to soften the sound of "people running drugs for the cartels."

Do fisherman typically take their boats out with no fishing gear and carrying lots of drugs? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/3IoyyetOgU — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 3, 2025

The folks at ABC News must have had very different fishing experiences than the rest of us.

The media seems to be pivoting from "Maryland man" to the current spin:

The new "Maryland man" is "Columbia fisherman."



Left-wing media is the enemy of the American people. — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) December 3, 2025

“Colombian Fisherman” is the new “Maryland Man”. It’s like people are dumb enough to believe that fisherman need boats with 1500hp carrying tons of drugs 🤷🏻‍♀️. You don’t hate them enough. https://t.co/PWPuFtMZFu — CY (@cjustcannot) December 3, 2025

Colombian fisherman.

Maryland man.

Mostly peaceful protests.



You can’t hate the MSM enough! https://t.co/aanIhxTStz — Mick In RI🇺🇸 (@MickInTheIsland) December 3, 2025

The media should really try to not be so predictable, but they just don't seem to care.

These are some strange “fishermen.” pic.twitter.com/L2yHTzQwDs — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) December 3, 2025

The family of a “professional drug smuggler” has filed a complaint. Fixed it. https://t.co/EVxjd6hmWD — The Chad Adams Perspective (@Chad_Adams) December 3, 2025

Democrat Sen. Jack Reed said these people are just trying to make a living in a world where supply and demand rules, and therefore they apparently should just be allowed to do their stuff (that ends up killing countless Americans every year).

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (not to mention drug runners for the cartels).

