Dem Senator Says Trump Blowing Up Narco Boats Is Destroying Supply, Demand and Livelihoods

Doug P. | 1:32 PM on December 03, 2025
meme

The Democrat and lefty media triggering over U.S. strikes on what MS NOW's Rachel Maddow (formerly MSNBC -- new name, same lunacy) would like everybody to believe are innocent fishermen on motorless boats continues. 

We've already heard the Left's defense of keeping illegal aliens in the country because "who else will pick our vegetables," and now something similar is being applied to the people in the narco boats that are being blown out of the water. 

Democrat Sen. Jack Reed seems to be making it an issue of supply and demand while the people who are manning the drug boats are just trying to earn a living. It's come to this: 

There is absolutely nothing that Democrats with TDS will not find a way to defend, as long as the Trump administration is against it. 

Maybe Trump should tell Dems that ICE officers are just trying to make a living. 

It's truly sad that the Democrats hate Trump so much that the lives of Americans don't seem to matter. 

