Dem Senator Says Trump Blowing Up Narco Boats Is Destroying Supply, Demand and Livelihoods

The Democrat and lefty media triggering over U.S. strikes on what MS NOW's Rachel Maddow (formerly MSNBC -- new name, same lunacy) would like everybody to believe are innocent fishermen on motorless boats continues.

Advertisement

We've already heard the Left's defense of keeping illegal aliens in the country because "who else will pick our vegetables," and now something similar is being applied to the people in the narco boats that are being blown out of the water.

Democrat Sen. Jack Reed seems to be making it an issue of supply and demand while the people who are manning the drug boats are just trying to earn a living. It's come to this:

INSANE



Democrat Jack Reed dismisses criminals smuggling illegal drugs into the U.S. as not "narco-terrorists," just people trying to make money.



"Usually, people are not significantly involved...It's the way they make money." pic.twitter.com/8xIrMG1mtn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 2, 2025

There is absolutely nothing that Democrats with TDS will not find a way to defend, as long as the Trump administration is against it.

@DanaBashCNN and everyone at @CNN deserves to have to sit there and listen to the nonsense spoken by Democrats after having worked so hard to keep Trump from being elected. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 2, 2025

This is how they continue the false narrative. Human traffickers are also just trying to make money. Hitmen are just trying to earn a living and put food on their families table.



Legitimate journalist would hammer this talking point. But this is @CNN — SW Florida Conservative (@SWFLConserv) December 2, 2025

Maybe Trump should tell Dems that ICE officers are just trying to make a living.

Tell that to the thousands of parents that have lost their children to Fentanyl you idiot ! https://t.co/Cv02WSzjhR — Jolietknows (@Jolietknows51) December 3, 2025

It's truly sad that the Democrats hate Trump so much that the lives of Americans don't seem to matter.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!