Freshman House Dem MIGHT Get Primaried After SINKING His Party's Narratives About Trump's Boat Strikes

Doug P. | 5:40 PM on December 08, 2025
Twitter

The Trump Defense Department's strikes on boats running drugs for the cartels has caused the Democrats to again show their true priorities. 

For example, "fisherman" is the new "Maryland man":

If "fisherman" doesn't do the trick in the Democrat attempt to generate sympathy and convince more people to oppose what SecWar Hegseth is ordering, maybe "they're just trying to make a living" will do it: 

Finally before we get to a freshman House Democrat's honest assessment of the boats, this might be our favorite spin from the Left: Perhaps the boats are carrying suitcases with contents of an indeterminate nature: 

Yeah, it could just be people going on vacation. Or perhaps it's Santa's sleigh delivering presents to all the boys and girls around the Caribbean. 

However, one House Democrat from Maryland, who took office in January of this year, might end up getting a stern talking to by party leadership for this honest assessment: 

One thing wouldn't surprise us next year: 

At this point this particular Dem should probably join up with the "Seditious Six" if he wants to save his job. 

*****

