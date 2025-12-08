Freshman House Dem MIGHT Get Primaried After SINKING His Party's Narratives About Trump's Boat Strikes

The Trump Defense Department's strikes on boats running drugs for the cartels has caused the Democrats to again show their true priorities.

For example, "fisherman" is the new "Maryland man":

Advertisement

The family of a Colombian fisherman who died in a U.S. military boat strike in September has filed a formal complaint with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights alleging the U.S. government illegally killed him. https://t.co/IVlqlJAduu — ABC News (@ABC) December 3, 2025

If "fisherman" doesn't do the trick in the Democrat attempt to generate sympathy and convince more people to oppose what SecWar Hegseth is ordering, maybe "they're just trying to make a living" will do it:

Dem Rep Jim Himes describes people k*lled in drug boat second strike as “two terrified men...guys that probably didn’t have a lot of economic opportunity."



They actually want you to feel sorry for the narco-terrorists. pic.twitter.com/jwmcpQTIL2 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 5, 2025

Finally before we get to a freshman House Democrat's honest assessment of the boats, this might be our favorite spin from the Left: Perhaps the boats are carrying suitcases with contents of an indeterminate nature:

California Democrat John Garamendi defending narco-terrorists:



“There’s no public information that these boats are in fact carrying drugs. You can see some packages in the boats, I don’t know maybe they’re suitcases.”



🤡 pic.twitter.com/kxQkldo6H8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 6, 2025

Yeah, it could just be people going on vacation. Or perhaps it's Santa's sleigh delivering presents to all the boys and girls around the Caribbean.

However, one House Democrat from Maryland, who took office in January of this year, might end up getting a stern talking to by party leadership for this honest assessment:

Democrat Johnny Olszewski COLLAPSES his party's narrative that these narco-terrorists aren't smuggling narcotics:



OLSZEWSKI: "Clearly, the video is people running drugs..." pic.twitter.com/5q5Nu00bM1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2025

One thing wouldn't surprise us next year:

The dems are going to primary him for this. — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) December 8, 2025

At this point this particular Dem should probably join up with the "Seditious Six" if he wants to save his job.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!