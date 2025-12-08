Byron York Notes a Simple Truth the NY Times Glossed Over in Their Belated Biden Border Invasion Story

In modern "journalism," timing is everything. That is, knowing exactly when it's safe to start reporting a story so that it can no longer harm the Democrats' election chances.

Such is the case in a New York Times story about the illegal alien invasion that was invited during the Biden years, all while DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas held the door open like a department store greeter.

Quote: "...a New York Times examination of Mr. Biden’s record found that he and his closest advisers repeatedly rebuffed recommendations that could have addressed the border crisis faster, and eased what became a potent issue for Mr. Trump..."https://t.co/nmsvtvOSdw via @NYTimes — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 7, 2025

The Biden administration didn't try to stop the influx because it's exactly what they wanted. But then with an election approaching it started to politically backfire, at which point they pretended to do something about it all while laughably blaming Trump and the Republicans for the open border.

His advisers warned that there would be "chaos" at the border unless he took a range of actions. But Biden and his top aides did not act on recommendations. A deep look at how Biden failed to head off the immigration crisis that beset his presidency @cflav https://t.co/5m7ZDf6eW8 — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) December 7, 2025

Byron York noted that the Times seems to gloss over the fact that this was done by design and the people at the top of the Biden administration, presumably including President Autopen, were just fine with it:

This NY Times article on Biden and immigration doesn't really grapple with the simple truth at the heart of it: Until an election approached, the massive influx of illegal border crossers was OK with people at the top of the Biden administration. https://t.co/UtdBRfysLE pic.twitter.com/6413ceclI4 — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 8, 2025

The Times' article would like everybody to come away with the idea that the Biden White House was just soft on immigration and border security, but the truth behind what happened and why is much more malicious.

Byron is consistently the only one who gets this right. This isn’t a real after action report; it’s image rebuilding by the Democrat machine. They try to claim “lessons learned” while purposefully misdiagnosing what really happened. There is no course correction here. https://t.co/lMhgN0748o — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) December 8, 2025

If a Democrat ends up back in the White House at some point all of Trump's measures will be undone and it's likely that what we saw during the Biden years will end up looking like a small preview of larger coming attractions.

*****

