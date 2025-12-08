Joey Jones Blasts Dem Sen. Duckworth for American Military Pilots and Narco Terrorists...
WOMP WOMPITY WOMP: J6 Pipe Bomber Suspect's Family Just RAINED All Over the...
Minnesota Staff Whistleblower Account's BOMBSHELL Post for Investigators Should Terrify Ti...
Franklin Is OURS Now: Canadian Whines About Americans Using Franklin the Turtle and...
Maine State Rep. Mana Abdi Can’t Stand the U.S. – Pack Your Bags...
Governor Jared Polis’ For You Page is Apparently Run by a Broken Algorithm...
Twenty States Throw Tantrum After Feds Finally Notice Who’s Driving Their Kids to...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
VIP
Divide and Ruhle: MS NOW Host Rejects That Viewers Know What They’ll Get...
Dem Seth Moulton: Trump Will Start Blasting Americans Like He’s Blowing Up Foreign...
Dem Mark Kelly Backtracks on ‘Illegal Orders’ - Doesn’t Want to ‘Prejudge’ Drug...
NYT’s Pulitzer-Worthy Timing: Biden Border Catastrophe Revealed Safely After He’s Gone
VIP
The Diddy Documentary Is Brutal – Then You Meet the Daft Juror and...
Real Americans, Real Jobs, Real Results – Deportation Wave Hits Louisiana and Phones...

Byron York Notes a Simple Truth the NY Times Glossed Over in Their Belated Biden Border Invasion Story

Doug P. | 9:23 AM on December 08, 2025
Screen shot

In modern "journalism," timing is everything. That is, knowing exactly when it's safe to start reporting a story so that it can no longer harm the Democrats' election chances. 

Advertisement

Such is the case in a New York Times story about the illegal alien invasion that was invited during the Biden years, all while DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas held the door open like a department store greeter. 

The Biden administration didn't try to stop the influx because it's exactly what they wanted. But then with an election approaching it started to politically backfire, at which point they pretended to do something about it all while laughably blaming Trump and the Republicans for the open border. 

Byron York noted that the Times seems to gloss over the fact that this was done by design and the people at the top of the Biden administration, presumably including President Autopen, were just fine with it: 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The Times' article would like everybody to come away with the idea that the Biden White House was just soft on immigration and border security, but the truth behind what happened and why is much more malicious. 

If a Democrat ends up back in the White House at some point all of Trump's measures will be undone and it's likely that what we saw during the Biden years will end up looking like a small preview of larger coming attractions. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president (that became abundantly clear shortly after inauguration day). 

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Minnesota Staff Whistleblower Account's BOMBSHELL Post for Investigators Should Terrify Tim Walz
Sam J.
Franklin Is OURS Now: Canadian Whines About Americans Using Franklin the Turtle and OH the Backfire Memes
Sam J.
WOMP WOMPITY WOMP: J6 Pipe Bomber Suspect's Family Just RAINED All Over the Left's 'Blame Trump' Parade
Sam J.
Twenty States Throw Tantrum After Feds Finally Notice Who’s Driving Their Kids to School
justmindy
Joey Jones Blasts Dem Sen. Duckworth for American Military Pilots and Narco Terrorists Comparison
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement