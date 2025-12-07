NYT’s Pulitzer-Worthy Timing: Biden Border Catastrophe Revealed Safely After He’s Gone

Now that the election is over and Joe Biden won't ever be President again, 'The New York Times' has decided it can report on Biden's border mistakes. How noble of them.
His advisers warned that there would be "chaos" at the border unless he took a range of actions. But Biden and his top aides did not act on recommendations. A deep look at how Biden failed to head off the immigration crisis that beset his presidency @cflav https://t.co/5m7ZDf6eW8— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) December 7, 2025
In the weeks after Joseph R. Biden Jr. was elected president, advisers delivered a warning: His approach to immigration could prove disastrous.
Mr. Biden had pledged to treat unauthorized immigrants more humanely than President Donald J. Trump, who generated widespread backlash by separating migrant children from their parents.
But Mr. Biden was now president-elect, and his positions threatened to drastically increase border crossings, experts advising his transition team warned in a Zoom briefing in the final weeks of 2020, according to people with direct knowledge of that briefing. That jump, they said, could provoke a political crisis.
“Chaos” was the word the advisers had used in a memo during the campaign.
They offered a range of options to avert that crisis, by better deterring migrants. Mr. Biden seemed to grasp the risk. But he and his top aides failed to act on those recommendations.
The warnings came true, and then some. After Mr. Biden became president, migrant encounters at the southern border quickly doubled, then kept rising. New arrivals overwhelmed border stations, then border towns, and eventually major cities like New York and Denver.
Anger over illegal migration helped return Mr. Trump to the presidency, and he has enacted even more aggressive policies than those Mr. Biden first campaigned against. Mr. Trump has drawn outrage from Democrats by sending masked agents to target immigrants, often aided by National Guard soldiers.
But a New York Times examination of Mr. Biden’s record found that he and his closest advisers repeatedly rebuffed recommendations that could have addressed the border crisis faster, and eased what became a potent issue for Mr. Trump as he sought to return to the White House and justify the aggressive tactics roiling American cities today.
Instead, Biden just chose a wide-open border and bringing lots and lots of refugees over.
In the last week, we’ve gotten major stories from the NYT on how the government of Ukraine is shockingly corrupt and how Biden’s border policy was disastrous.— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 7, 2025
Has the NYT considered reporting news critical of a Democrat policies when it actually matters? https://t.co/mfcKjYuBwL
What a concept!
this kind of political malpractice is what happens when your perception of what communities care about is shaped by foundation funded nonprofits staffed by Ivy League lawyers high on the supply of their own shoddy push polling. insanity https://t.co/jiUSd7xOvc pic.twitter.com/BHNwmuBQBR— Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) December 7, 2025
That's their bubble of friends and so they believe all of America believes as they do.
Capt Obvious makes a staggering discovery about the Biden Border policy. https://t.co/4P3PpIz88D— Jeff Pollock (@freddyandfrieda) December 8, 2025
Biden didn’t ‘fail' on the border. His administration was wildly successful in achieving the exact outcome they wanted. https://t.co/XnGMAvvjWs— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 7, 2025
Just as Obama planned, probably.
They did not act.— Drew Ryun (@drew_ryun) December 7, 2025
On purpose. Whether or not, in the end, there was a highly organized conspiracy to replace American voters, there was at best a sin of omission.
They wanted this. https://t.co/0qmDvVzjdq
And tons of damage to the American people.
