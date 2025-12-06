Gavin Newsom Press Office Makes an Even Cringier 'Flex' After Mockery of Gov's Crossed Legs

What a Jack Bass: LA's Mayor Proudly Announces a Coal-Free Grid That Can't...
Doug P. | 1:10 PM on December 06, 2025
Twitchy

California Gov. Gavin Newsom still seems to be planning on running for president in 2028 even though he's already said that Trump's going to cancel the election. We don't know why he's still bothering, but Team Newsom does seem to think that the way he sits is worth shining a spotlight on. 

The New York Post got it started with this: 

We were afraid to see where the Governor Newsom Press Office account would take that, and for good reason.

Here we go: 

The governor himself seemed to like it: 

We've heard "weird flex but OK" before but this one takes the cake. 

All while Newsom's trying to blame Trump for the California Dems' failure to rebuild after the fires in January. 

*****

