Gavin Newsom Press Office Makes an Even Cringier 'Flex' After Mockery of Gov's Crossed Legs

California Gov. Gavin Newsom still seems to be planning on running for president in 2028 even though he's already said that Trump's going to cancel the election. We don't know why he's still bothering, but Team Newsom does seem to think that the way he sits is worth shining a spotlight on.

The New York Post got it started with this:

Internet goes nuts over Gavin Newsom’s odd ‘testicle-crushing’ sitting pose https://t.co/WY2tU8x1kE pic.twitter.com/NOMtDRn6Q1 — New York Post (@nypost) December 4, 2025

We were afraid to see where the Governor Newsom Press Office account would take that, and for good reason.

Here we go:

The governor himself seemed to like it:

We've heard "weird flex but OK" before but this one takes the cake.

Possibly the weirdest flex of all time https://t.co/kAF37b710r — john son (@Razzledazzle1m) December 6, 2025

OMG. WHAT THE ACTUAL… https://t.co/1LHdTIFMUx — Monterey County Republican Party (@MCGOP_CA) December 6, 2025

California taxpayer dollars at work. https://t.co/2TWmp7bCzA — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) December 6, 2025

All while Newsom's trying to blame Trump for the California Dems' failure to rebuild after the fires in January.

