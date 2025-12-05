Jesse Kelly Points to Sen. Schumer's Outrage As Proof Hegseth Threatens More Than...
Gavin Newsom's Headed to DC to Find Out Why Trump Hasn't Rebuilt His State Fast Enough After the Fires

Doug P. | 10:00 AM on December 05, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

Ever since the devastating wildfires in California, state "leaders" like Gov. Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass have been patting themselves on the back for their performance in the wake of the disaster they blame on climate change (which in one case is named "arson"). 

Reality, however, tells a different story: 

Remember when Gov. Gavin Newsom was being critical of Florida Gov. DeSantis? Yeah, that was laughable: 

Now that it's been nearly a year since the fires and the recovery process seems almost nonexistent, guess who Newsom is trying to blame. 

This is shameless, even by Newsom's standards: 

As usual, another "the buck stops here" Democrat is trying to blame somebody else for their failure. 

If only California had some sort of a governor who could do something about the problem in his state. 

How is Newsom supposed to run for higher office if the president he demonizes at every turn doesn't intervene, override incompetent California Democrats and rebuild his state after the fires? 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and blame deflection.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

