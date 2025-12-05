Gavin Newsom's Headed to DC to Find Out Why Trump Hasn't Rebuilt His State Fast Enough After the Fires

Ever since the devastating wildfires in California, state "leaders" like Gov. Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass have been patting themselves on the back for their performance in the wake of the disaster they blame on climate change (which in one case is named "arson").

Reality, however, tells a different story:

In a functioning city this would be announced not with pride but with shame. pic.twitter.com/G6zBFdbph4 — Judge Glock (@judgeglock) December 1, 2025

It's even worse than it looks because the house was already approved for demolition and rebuilding before the fire and it's just a model house to advertise other sales. https://t.co/WLQJgph9zZ — Judge Glock (@judgeglock) December 1, 2025

Remember when Gov. Gavin Newsom was being critical of Florida Gov. DeSantis? Yeah, that was laughable:

After FL was hit by Hurricane Ian, they rebuilt a bridge to pine Island in 3 days.



The Palisades fire was in January and Bass is celebrating the completion of 1 house that actually started the permitting process before the fires.



Insane. https://t.co/5WtseHQ21d — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 4, 2025

Now that it's been nearly a year since the fires and the recovery process seems almost nonexistent, guess who Newsom is trying to blame.

This is shameless, even by Newsom's standards:

In January, @realDonaldTrump looked me in the eye on the tarmac, promising Angelenos that he'd help rebuild after the firestorms.



11 months later, he still hasn't delivered.



That's why I'm headed to D.C. to push for a long-overdue federal aid package for survivors. pic.twitter.com/ggDqjdQ051 — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) December 4, 2025

As usual, another "the buck stops here" Democrat is trying to blame somebody else for their failure.

I hope you’re sitting down, but Gavin Newsom is the one that failed Los Angeles wildfire victims at every turn https://t.co/OzYl4tWvjy — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) December 4, 2025

If only California had some sort of a governor who could do something about the problem in his state.

Yes it’s all Trumps fault https://t.co/0i8U73rNdY — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) December 5, 2025

DeSantis got a bridge up in three days post-hurricane; meanwhile this guy is flailing nearly a year after 6,000 structures were wiped out.



The polling must be brutal. https://t.co/A5BpSzViov — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) December 5, 2025

How is Newsom supposed to run for higher office if the president he demonizes at every turn doesn't intervene, override incompetent California Democrats and rebuild his state after the fires?

