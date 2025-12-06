CNN Report on DC Pipe Bomber Motive (That Dems Are Running With) Collides With a Different CNN Story

Regardless of what we'll know when more information about the arrested DC pipe bomb suspect is made public (and not just the media's "sources say" reports), the Democrats already had the narrative written and this initial CNN story provided all the Left needed:

No one in America has done more to incite political violence than Donald Trump. And it’s not close. https://t.co/QSEfq1qEuY — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 5, 2025

They'll keep repeating "this guy thought the 2020 election was stolen from Trump and that's why he planted the pipe bombs" no matter what is subsequently learned about the suspect.

Many other aspects of the story just don't add up.

The January 5th pipe bomber was living a hop, skip, and a jump from DC.



Biden's FBI knew exactly who he was and where he lived, yet they never arrested him-- even as they were arresting every MAGA grandma near the Capitol on J6.



But CNN and MSNBC want you to believe he was… pic.twitter.com/enA09FhKOW — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 5, 2025

Also, CNN's own reporting has seemed to put a damper on claims that the suspect planted the bombs because he thought the 2020 election was stolen.

CNN debunks CNN reporting 🤪 pic.twitter.com/vlsuHB5chb — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) December 5, 2025

CNN story:

During interviews with the FBI, the suspect arrested in the pipe bomb probe told investigators that he believed the 2020 election was stolen, providing perhaps the first indication of a possible motive for the bombs placed near the DNC and RNC headquarters, people briefed on the matter said.

A different CNN story:

The criminal affidavit against Cole primarily relies on purchase history of alleged bomb-making materials, cell phone location data and a vehicle license plate reader. In 2019 and 2020, Cole purchased multiple items consistent with the components used to make the bombs at Home Depot, Walmart, Lowe’s and Micro Center stores, according to the affidavit.

Either this guy knew what the election would bring about well in advance or his reported "motive" is not in fact the actual motive. We'll wait for more solid information before drawing any conclusions, but the Left and usual suspects in the media won't.

Brian Cole Jr. reportedly began his dummy bomb plot in May 2020.



This was FIVE MONTHS before the 2020 election.



It took me 30 seconds and 80 IQ points to debunk CNN’s article. https://t.co/bUkCIXQcyp — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 6, 2025

Yep. It's right here in the FBI's complaint, which is linked from their press release.https://t.co/OCDewFhZWf — Hummingbirder 🇺🇸🏈🌰 (@Humming_birder) December 6, 2025

Heck, Jake Tapper originally reported the suspect is white, so forgive us if we continue to be skeptical of anything from CNN, but the Dems won't be as long as it falls in line with the talking point they're after.

