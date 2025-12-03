Abby Phillip Accidentally EXPOSED Trump’s Superpower, and the Left’s 'Show Me the Man'...
Singer Will NOT Like WH's Response to Her Fury Over Use of Song Clip in Deportation Video

Doug P. | 3:21 PM on December 03, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Trump administration continues to put out videos and memes that anger the Left (even more than usual). The latest example is Pete Hegseth's use of "Franklin" in a mission to stop narco-terrorists:

That ticked off the "Franklin" publisher:

Up next is a singer who isn't happy that the White House used her song in this video about deporting criminal illegal aliens: 

That made a singer names Sabrina Carpenter quite angry:

Sabrina Carpenter scolded the White House on Tuesday for using her music in a recent video on ICE raids. 

Why it matters: Carpenter joins the growing list of celebrities who have spoken out against the Trump administration and the Department of Homeland Security over use of their music, images and likeness for videos promoting Trump's immigration policy. 

Driving the news: The White House posted a video Monday that appeared to show ICE agents arresting and chasing people, with Carpenter's song "Juno" playing over it.

Carpenter posted this response to X: 

Tissues have been made available.

The White House press office provided the following response: 

Here's the full statement from the White House press office:

"Here's a Short n' Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won't apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?"

The Left's "priorities" remain more twisted than a giant bowl of fusilli pasta. 

As is securing the border, which the previous administration had zero interest in doing. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president (obviously lefty entertainers do NOT like it, so something good must be happening). 

