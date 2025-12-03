Singer Will NOT Like WH's Response to Her Fury Over Use of Song Clip in Deportation Video

The Trump administration continues to put out videos and memes that anger the Left (even more than usual). The latest example is Pete Hegseth's use of "Franklin" in a mission to stop narco-terrorists:

For your Christmas wish list… pic.twitter.com/pLXzg20SaL — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 1, 2025

That ticked off the "Franklin" publisher:

Canadian publisher Kids Can Press "strongly condemns any denigrating, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin's name or image" following Pete Hegseth's post: pic.twitter.com/GFOErIIVr4 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 2, 2025

Up next is a singer who isn't happy that the White House used her song in this video about deporting criminal illegal aliens:

Have you ever tried this one?



Bye-bye 👋😍 pic.twitter.com/MS9OJKjVdX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 1, 2025

That made a singer names Sabrina Carpenter quite angry:

Sabrina Carpenter scolded the White House on Tuesday for using her music in a recent video on ICE raids. Why it matters: Carpenter joins the growing list of celebrities who have spoken out against the Trump administration and the Department of Homeland Security over use of their music, images and likeness for videos promoting Trump's immigration policy. Driving the news: The White House posted a video Monday that appeared to show ICE agents arresting and chasing people, with Carpenter's song "Juno" playing over it.

Carpenter posted this response to X:

this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda. — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) December 2, 2025

Tissues have been made available.

The White House press office provided the following response:

NEW: White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson sent me a statement on Carpenter's comment:



"Here's a Short n' Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won't apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would… https://t.co/NxDrbx8fPu — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) December 2, 2025

Here's the full statement from the White House press office:

"Here's a Short n' Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won't apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?"

The Left's "priorities" remain more twisted than a giant bowl of fusilli pasta.

Deporting criminal rapists is not "inhumane." It is a fundamental duty of the government. — Kentucky (@KentuckyKOT) December 2, 2025

As is securing the border, which the previous administration had zero interest in doing.

