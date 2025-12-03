Rachel Maddow Has a Theory for Why Trump's Targeting Totally Innocent Fisherman in...
Elissa Slotkin Telling Trump to Hold Hegseth Accountable for His Actions MELTS Hypocrisy Detectors

Doug P. | 11:36 AM on December 03, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Democrats, especially the "Seditious Six," continue to demonstrate where their loyalties lie, and they're not with law-abiding American citizens. Trump Derangement Syndrome has demanded that these Democrats come to the defense of criminal illegal aliens and also South American drug runners for the cartels. 

This week the Washington Post had an "exclusive" about the Pentagon's strikes on drug boats, and even the New York Times called BS on it. However, the Post's story served its narrative purpose, as evidenced by Sen. Slotkin's post yesterday:

Slotkin cited the Post's story, but is now down to the "if this reporting is true" phase. If it isn't true it's not "reporting" but that doesn't stop one of the Seditious Six from using it to say Trump should fire Hegseth. 

Slotkin's call for taking responsibility for their own actions is laughable considering what her and other Dem colleagues have tried to pull. 

Just shameless.

It was a dangerous stunt on the part of these Dems but they would like everybody to believe the real "threat to the Constitution" is coming from the Trump administration. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and flat-out seditious behavior.

