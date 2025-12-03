Elissa Slotkin Telling Trump to Hold Hegseth Accountable for His Actions MELTS Hypocrisy Detectors

The Democrats, especially the "Seditious Six," continue to demonstrate where their loyalties lie, and they're not with law-abiding American citizens. Trump Derangement Syndrome has demanded that these Democrats come to the defense of criminal illegal aliens and also South American drug runners for the cartels.

This week the Washington Post had an "exclusive" about the Pentagon's strikes on drug boats, and even the New York Times called BS on it. However, the Post's story served its narrative purpose, as evidenced by Sen. Slotkin's post yesterday:

At the Pentagon, the buck stops with the Secretary of Defense. Period.



True leaders own the calls they make and take responsibility for their actions. Secretary Hegseth should release the full video of the strike and lay out publicly what happened, without throwing the… pic.twitter.com/MbsLPqsCqV — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) December 2, 2025

Slotkin cited the Post's story, but is now down to the "if this reporting is true" phase. If it isn't true it's not "reporting" but that doesn't stop one of the Seditious Six from using it to say Trump should fire Hegseth.

Secretary Hegseth should resign, but additionally, if this reporting is true, President Trump should fire the Secretary, as he did with other underperforming cabinet members in his first Administration. https://t.co/IabUl2Gm0d — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) December 2, 2025

Slotkin's call for taking responsibility for their own actions is laughable considering what her and other Dem colleagues have tried to pull.

Senator who called on the military to disobey orders has thoughts… https://t.co/tqehcAKzyz — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 2, 2025

Just shameless.

So I’m waiting for you to confess to sedition & resign. Period. https://t.co/kU01JHq3cV — Cicero (@mthjwbgs) December 2, 2025

If the buck stopped w the Secretary, they would not have made a whole partisan op video targeting military members about refusing “illegal” orders. Actions meet consequences. https://t.co/T4mAX4RZEb — Ami (@Ami_Marisol) December 2, 2025

It was a dangerous stunt on the part of these Dems but they would like everybody to believe the real "threat to the Constitution" is coming from the Trump administration.

