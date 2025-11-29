WaPo Worried the WH's Media Bias Hall of Shame Site Ramps Up Attacks on Outlets and Reporters

Another Day, Another Biden Afghan Plotting Mayhem: Now Targeting Fort Worth
Doug P. | 1:48 PM on November 29, 2025
Twitchy

Remember the "Newseum" in Washington, DC that closed at the end of 2019?

Perhaps that should be reopened and used in concert with the Trump White House's new website dedicated to calling out media bias and general hackery as announced by Karoline Leavitt: 

That's at least partly directed at the Washington Post, and the new White House website didn't escape their notice. The site "ramps up reporter attacks" so they say: 

"Stories President Trump disagrees with"?

There's more than just disagreement, and we only have to go back about a week to find the latest example of Fake News from the Post. Here's the shot and chaser:

A lot of these outlets specialize in "categorically false."

Now the Post, and other outlets, are acting shocked -- shocked -- that the Trump White House felt the need for a special site calling out the media's disingenuousness, lies by omission or flat-out falsehoods. The media will of course portray themselves the victims in this, which the Post has already done. 

The Biden administration didn't need to do something similar because the legacy media was already doing their bidding for them. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

