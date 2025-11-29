WaPo Worried the WH's Media Bias Hall of Shame Site Ramps Up Attacks on Outlets and Reporters

Remember the "Newseum" in Washington, DC that closed at the end of 2019?

Perhaps that should be reopened and used in concert with the Trump White House's new website dedicated to calling out media bias and general hackery as announced by Karoline Leavitt:

Advertisement

The Trump @WhiteHouse is holding the Fake News accountable like never before.



VISIT ➡️ https://t.co/9HDwjCK9dw pic.twitter.com/fuFYCKRIKP — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) November 28, 2025

That's at least partly directed at the Washington Post, and the new White House website didn't escape their notice. The site "ramps up reporter attacks" so they say:

The White House launched a page on its website, titled the “Hall of Shame,” devoted to naming and shaming media outlets and reporters that publish stories President Trump disagrees with.



“Misleading. Biased. Exposed,” the site reads. https://t.co/WXcFMaKPbF — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 29, 2025

"Stories President Trump disagrees with"?

There's more than just disagreement, and we only have to go back about a week to find the latest example of Fake News from the Post. Here's the shot and chaser:

Exclusive: The U.S. Coast Guard will no longer classify the swastika, nooses and the Confederate flag as hate symbols.



The military service drafted a new policy that classifies them as “potentially divisive.” https://t.co/zf4oKGkTtq — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 20, 2025

“The claims that the U.S. Coast Guard will no longer classify swastikas, nooses or other extremist imagery as prohibited symbols are categorically false. These symbols have been and remain prohibited in the Coast Guard per policy. Any display, use or promotion of such symbols, as… — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) November 20, 2025

A lot of these outlets specialize in "categorically false."

Now the Post, and other outlets, are acting shocked -- shocked -- that the Trump White House felt the need for a special site calling out the media's disingenuousness, lies by omission or flat-out falsehoods. The media will of course portray themselves the victims in this, which the Post has already done.

The entire legacy media — led by the Post — created their own “fact check” departments to serve the same function as the Trump admin’s “Hall of Shame.”



Sure feels like turnabout is fair play here. https://t.co/pB6sqjLN6D — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 29, 2025

The Biden administration didn't need to do something similar because the legacy media was already doing their bidding for them.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!