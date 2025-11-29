Tim Walz Trips HARD Over Himself in Rush to Accuse Trump of Pitting People Against Each Other

After a massive fraud was exposed in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz did what he usually does in those cases: Tried to change the subject to Trump.

The president's Thanksgiving message clearly got under Walz's skin and he responded in the least self-aware fashion imaginable:

Donald Trump is focused on pitting people against each other.



The center of his agenda is cruelty - not lowering prices or making life better for Americans.https://t.co/6iRQkvx2d9 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) November 29, 2025

LOL! Is this freakin' guy for real?

Tim Walz, meet Tim Walz:

You called our ICE agents and LEOs “Gestapo” and now they’ve been assaulted and killed. Sit this one out, asshole. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) November 29, 2025

You called your political opponents Nazis and fascists even after Trump had just survived two assassination attempts.



You openly fantasized about the President’s death when a rumor spread that he was ill, and then referred to law enforcement as Trump’s own personal Gestapo. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 29, 2025

Hey Tim,

Are you old enough to remember when you baited and encouraged Americans to attack Tesla? https://t.co/u2qd5RwX5t — No Safe Words (@Cyber_Trailer) November 29, 2025

Let's also not forget about Tampon Tim's COVID snitch line so people could turn in their neighbors violating Walz's senseless and anti-science decrees:

When the coronavirus was first spreading, Walz was an enthusiastic promoter of social distancing rules. He described the crowds in public, outdoor spaces as "a little too big." He even defended Minnesota's ridiculous hotline for COVID-19 snitches. That's right: Walz's government maintained a method for people to report their neighbors for failing to abide by social distancing rules. Walz insisted in a recent interview that "one person's socialism is another person's neighborliness"; denouncing one's neighbors as insufficiently loyal to government policies is a fundamental aspect of socialism, however. When asked by Republicans to take down the hotline, Walz responded: "We're not going to take down a phone number that people can call to keep their families safe."

Yep, that's the same Walz accusing Trump of trying to turn Americans against each other.

Actually YOU and your ilk have been pitting us against each other forever. https://t.co/2gFLbbW7Sg — DagnyTrumpster (@bookworksbyday) November 29, 2025

Projection is Walz's (and many other Democrats') main strategy.

