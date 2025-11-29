CNN Reports Some Afghans in America Are Now Living in Fear (Cue the...
Tim Walz Trips HARD Over Himself in Rush to Accuse Trump of Pitting People Against Each Other

Doug P. | 2:39 PM on November 29, 2025
Meme screenshot

After a massive fraud was exposed in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz did what he usually does in those cases: Tried to change the subject to Trump.

The president's Thanksgiving message clearly got under Walz's skin and he responded in the least self-aware fashion imaginable: 

LOL! Is this freakin' guy for real?

Tim Walz, meet Tim Walz: 

Let's also not forget about Tampon Tim's COVID snitch line so people could turn in their neighbors violating Walz's senseless and anti-science decrees:

When the coronavirus was first spreading, Walz was an enthusiastic promoter of social distancing rules. He described the crowds in public, outdoor spaces as "a little too big." He even defended Minnesota's ridiculous hotline for COVID-19 snitches. That's right: Walz's government maintained a method for people to report their neighbors for failing to abide by social distancing rules. Walz insisted in a recent interview that "one person's socialism is another person's neighborliness"; denouncing one's neighbors as insufficiently loyal to government policies is a fundamental aspect of socialism, however.

When asked by Republicans to take down the hotline, Walz responded: "We're not going to take down a phone number that people can call to keep their families safe."

NYT Finally Exposes Walz's MN Fraud Fiasco: $1B Stolen from Safety Nets, Somali Schemes Ignite Firestorm
justmindy
Yep, that's the same Walz accusing Trump of trying to turn Americans against each other. 

Projection is Walz's (and many other Democrats') main strategy. 

