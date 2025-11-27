JD Vance Remembers What Happened When He Criticized Biden's Refugee Policy and Guarantees That Were Made

We now know more about the terrorist who is in custody and charged with shooting National Guard troops in Washington, DC. The man is an Afghan national who is in the country illegally, and guess when he arrived in the U.S.

Via Matt Vespa at Townhall:

Lakanwal was an Afghan national here illegally after overstaying his visa. He was imported here by Joe Biden in 2021. And we learned he worked with U.S. Special Forces in Afghanistan before the Taliban took over. [...] Yet, the liberal media will likely focus on the National Guard deployment in DC itself to place blame on the Trump White House. No, it was a popular policy. It reduced crime, and the president can do this. The Guard being in the capital isn’t what caused this, you idiots. Joe Biden imported the Islamic third world.

And right on cue, some in the TDS crowd are blaming Trump's deployment of the Guard instead of the terrorist who shot them.

Vice President JD Vance was one of the Republicans who warned about what the Biden/Harris/Mayorkas refugee policy could bring about, and he was right:

I remember back in 2021 criticizing the Biden policy of opening the floodgate to unvetted Afghan refugees. Friends sent me messages calling me a racist. It was a clarifying moment.



They shouldn't have been in our country. — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 27, 2025

Couple this Biden administration insanity with the current Democrat rhetoric demonizing ICE and Guard deployments (not to mention the "Seditious Six" working to give the impression that President Trump issues illegal orders to the military) and it was a recipe for disaster. Vance continued:

Many of our voters will demand not just words, but action, and this is an entirely appropriate response. We will first bring the shooter to justice, and then we must redouble our efforts to deport people with no right to be in our country.



Already some voices in corporate media… — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 27, 2025

This comes just as the latest Dem and media narrative is "most ICE detainees don't even have any criminal convictions." Well, neither did this guy (as far as we know so far), but look what happened.

But at the time Team Biden was making assurances that were of course complete lies:

Jen Psaki “absolutely assured” us they were thoroughly vetted.https://t.co/zCjcKlALsF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 27, 2025

Psaki lied with ease, so naturally MSNBC hired her after she left the White House press office.

The media was of course defending the Democrats:

And reinforced by your " I don't really care Margaret" interview.https://t.co/tq5GslLqFy — Cardio NP (@CardioNP) November 27, 2025

Believe it or not, Alejandro Mayorkas actually admitted the Afghan refugees hadn't been thoroughly vetted but other Dems and the media obviously preferred to keep lying about it:

Here's Mayorkas admitting that they were not vetted. What's crazy is that the MSM continued claiming they were.https://t.co/BztC60wEzm — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 27, 2025

The MSM had a job to do, and passing along truthful information was not it.

