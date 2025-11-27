JD Vance Remembers What Happened When He Criticized Biden's Refugee Policy and Guarantees That Were Made

Oh, Shut Up: Hillary Clinton Asks, What If the Seditious Six Were Investigated...
Doug P. | 9:15 AM on November 27, 2025
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

We now know more about the terrorist who is in custody and charged with shooting National Guard troops in Washington, DC. The man is an Afghan national who is in the country illegally, and guess when he arrived in the U.S.

Via Matt Vespa at Townhall:

Lakanwal was an Afghan national here illegally after overstaying his visa. He was imported here by Joe Biden in 2021. And we learned he worked with U.S. Special Forces in Afghanistan before the Taliban took over.

Yet, the liberal media will likely focus on the National Guard deployment in DC itself to place blame on the Trump White House. No, it was a popular policy. It reduced crime, and the president can do this. The Guard being in the capital isn’t what caused this, you idiots. Joe Biden imported the Islamic third world. 

And right on cue, some in the TDS crowd are blaming Trump's deployment of the Guard instead of the terrorist who shot them.

Vice President JD Vance was one of the Republicans who warned about what the Biden/Harris/Mayorkas refugee policy could bring about, and he was right: 

Couple this Biden administration insanity with the current Democrat rhetoric demonizing ICE and Guard deployments (not to mention the "Seditious Six" working to give the impression that President Trump issues illegal orders to the military) and it was a recipe for disaster. Vance continued:  

This comes just as the latest Dem and media narrative is "most ICE detainees don't even have any criminal convictions." Well, neither did this guy (as far as we know so far), but look what happened. 

But at the time Team Biden was making assurances that were of course complete lies:

Psaki lied with ease, so naturally MSNBC hired her after she left the White House press office. 

The media was of course defending the Democrats:

Believe it or not, Alejandro Mayorkas actually admitted the Afghan refugees hadn't been thoroughly vetted but other Dems and the media obviously preferred to keep lying about it:

The MSM had a job to do, and passing along truthful information was not it. 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you and happy Thanksgiving!

