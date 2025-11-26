John Pavlovitz Blames Trump and Hegseth for Putting Guard 'In Harm's Way'

Your Tax Dollars Brought Him Here: Afghan National Who Entered Under Biden Shoots...
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on November 26, 2025
Twitchy

We have yet to learn anything about the man who shot and (maybe) killed two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon, but we're seeing plenty of people pointing the finger of blame anywhere else. The former editor-in-chief of Crooked Media blamed Governor Patrick Morrisey for sending his troops to D.C. to die "for a stunt." Never mind how many lives they saved with their presence.

Progressive pastor John Pavlovitz, author of "If God Is Love, Don't Be a Jerk," decided once again not to follow his own advice. Rather than blame the shooter, he blamed President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for putting the Guardsmen "in harm's way." What does he mean by "harm's way"? We were assured crime in the nation's capital was under control.

We thought D.C. had some of the most strict gun control legislation in the country.

Here's how Pavlovitz viewed the National Guard's deployment this summer:

Yes, it's Trump's fault for sending them into a perfectly safe city to quash our rights of expression, assembly, and peaceful protest.

***

DONALD TRUMP MILITARY

