John Pavlovitz Blames Trump and Hegseth for Putting Guard 'In Harm's Way'

We have yet to learn anything about the man who shot and (maybe) killed two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon, but we're seeing plenty of people pointing the finger of blame anywhere else. The former editor-in-chief of Crooked Media blamed Governor Patrick Morrisey for sending his troops to D.C. to die "for a stunt." Never mind how many lives they saved with their presence.
Progressive pastor John Pavlovitz, author of "If God Is Love, Don't Be a Jerk," decided once again not to follow his own advice. Rather than blame the shooter, he blamed President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for putting the Guardsmen "in harm's way." What does he mean by "harm's way"? We were assured crime in the nation's capital was under control.
Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth are culpable for endangering the National Guard by putting them in harm’s way.— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) November 26, 2025
Shit take.— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 26, 2025
The shooter is responsible for shooting the National Guard.— Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 26, 2025
The National Guard is not responsible for getting shot for existing.
Period.
“Harms Way” meaning the streets of Washington DC? Do you realize what you are even saying anymore? American cities are too dangerous for the National Guard!— Xenometic (@Xenometic) November 26, 2025
Saying this as a former Guardsman, you DO realize that being put in harm's way is our job, right?— ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) November 26, 2025
So DC is too dangerous for American service members?— Cane Skretteburg🇺🇲 (@cs_cane) November 26, 2025
Why is DC so dangerous that National Guard soldiers can be shot in broad daylight John?— Tom Pappert (@realTomPappert) November 26, 2025
Is Trump responsible for that too?
We thought D.C. had some of the most strict gun control legislation in the country.
Recommended
Define harm's way. A random public plaza in our nation's capital does not fit as I would define it.— Jake Many (@FormalButters) November 26, 2025
By putting them in their own country? It’s called National Guard for a reason.— SNAFU (@SNAFU_Sara) November 26, 2025
Here's how Pavlovitz viewed the National Guard's deployment this summer:
Our Military is now occupying several American cities, our rights of expression, assembly, and peaceful protest are vanishing, and our Constitution and our courts are being blatantly disregarded by this Administration.— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 26, 2025
Our Government is employing Gestapo-esque gangs of masked… pic.twitter.com/49FPs81WUa
Walking in DC is in "harm's way"?— Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) November 26, 2025
Do you hear yourself?
Yes, it's Trump's fault for sending them into a perfectly safe city to quash our rights of expression, assembly, and peaceful protest.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member