John Pavlovitz Blames Trump and Hegseth for Putting Guard 'In Harm's Way'

We have yet to learn anything about the man who shot and (maybe) killed two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon, but we're seeing plenty of people pointing the finger of blame anywhere else. The former editor-in-chief of Crooked Media blamed Governor Patrick Morrisey for sending his troops to D.C. to die "for a stunt." Never mind how many lives they saved with their presence.

Progressive pastor John Pavlovitz, author of "If God Is Love, Don't Be a Jerk," decided once again not to follow his own advice. Rather than blame the shooter, he blamed President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for putting the Guardsmen "in harm's way." What does he mean by "harm's way"? We were assured crime in the nation's capital was under control.

Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth are culpable for endangering the National Guard by putting them in harm’s way. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) November 26, 2025

The shooter is responsible for shooting the National Guard.



The National Guard is not responsible for getting shot for existing.



Period. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 26, 2025

“Harms Way” meaning the streets of Washington DC? Do you realize what you are even saying anymore? American cities are too dangerous for the National Guard! — Xenometic (@Xenometic) November 26, 2025

Saying this as a former Guardsman, you DO realize that being put in harm's way is our job, right? — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) November 26, 2025

So DC is too dangerous for American service members? — Cane Skretteburg🇺🇲 (@cs_cane) November 26, 2025

Why is DC so dangerous that National Guard soldiers can be shot in broad daylight John?



Is Trump responsible for that too? — Tom Pappert (@realTomPappert) November 26, 2025

We thought D.C. had some of the most strict gun control legislation in the country.

Define harm's way. A random public plaza in our nation's capital does not fit as I would define it. — Jake Many (@FormalButters) November 26, 2025

By putting them in their own country? It’s called National Guard for a reason. — SNAFU (@SNAFU_Sara) November 26, 2025

Here's how Pavlovitz viewed the National Guard's deployment this summer:

Our Military is now occupying several American cities, our rights of expression, assembly, and peaceful protest are vanishing, and our Constitution and our courts are being blatantly disregarded by this Administration.



Our Government is employing Gestapo-esque gangs of masked… pic.twitter.com/49FPs81WUa — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 26, 2025

Walking in DC is in "harm's way"?



Do you hear yourself? — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) November 26, 2025

Yes, it's Trump's fault for sending them into a perfectly safe city to quash our rights of expression, assembly, and peaceful protest.

