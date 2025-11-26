From 61 Murders to 24: National Guard Works, Gets Shot, The New Yorker's...
Judge Rules ICE in Colorado Can’t Arrest Illegals Without Evidence They're a Flight...
More Military Demoralization Courtesy of Far-Left Operatives
Alex Mealer for Congress: TX 09 Needs a Workhorse, not a Showpony.
Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Trips Over Her Recent Nat'l Guard Warning During Today's...
Hakeem Jeffries Hit With Flashback as He Prays for the National Guard Members...
After Shooting, Ken Dilanian Says Some People May Object to People Walking Around...
'Seditious Six' Dem's Warning About Nat'l Guard Has Earned Renewed Scrutiny After the...
MS NOW’s Psaki and Kirschner Predict Future ‘Nuremberg Trials’ for Those Obeying Trump’s...
Update: National Guardsmen Shot in Washington D.C. Have Not Died but Remain in...
Media Smear Fails: Not Leavitt’s Relative — Absent Mom Who Overstayed Visa Detained...
Leftist Protester Drags Dead Effigies of Trump and Immigration Enforcement Agents in D.C....
El Salvador's President Vaporizes Chicago Mayor's Claim 'We Can't Incarcerate Our Way Out...
Shocking Shooting: National Guard Members Targeted Near White House, Suspect in Custody

Journo Blames West Virginia Governor for Sending National Guard 'To Die for a Stunt'

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on November 26, 2025
ImgFlip

As Twitchy reported earlier, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey confirmed that the two National Guardsmen who were shot on Wednesday afternoon near the White House have died.

Advertisement

Brian Beutler writes on his Substack page that he's been a columnist for The New Republic and editor in chief of Crooked Media and has been published in The New York Times. He also blames Morrissey for sending National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. in the first place, sending them "to die for a stunt."

Recommended

Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Trips Over Her Recent Nat'l Guard Warning During Today's Mega-Ratioed Reaction
Doug P.
Advertisement

Does he realize how many murders the Guard has probably prevented in that city? As part of their stunt?

***

Tags:

CRIME MILITARY WEST VIRGINIA WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Trips Over Her Recent Nat'l Guard Warning During Today's Mega-Ratioed Reaction
Doug P.
From 61 Murders to 24: National Guard Works, Gets Shot, The New Yorker's Jane Mayer Still Blames Trump
justmindy
Judge Rules ICE in Colorado Can’t Arrest Illegals Without Evidence They're a Flight Risk
Brett T.
More Military Demoralization Courtesy of Far-Left Operatives
Gordon K
Media Smear Fails: Not Leavitt’s Relative — Absent Mom Who Overstayed Visa Detained by ICE
justmindy
Hakeem Jeffries Hit With Flashback as He Prays for the National Guard Members Who Were Shot
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Trips Over Her Recent Nat'l Guard Warning During Today's Mega-Ratioed Reaction Doug P.
Advertisement