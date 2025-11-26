Journo Blames West Virginia Governor for Sending National Guard 'To Die for a Stunt'

As Twitchy reported earlier, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey confirmed that the two National Guardsmen who were shot on Wednesday afternoon near the White House have died.

It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC have passed away from their injuries. These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country. We are in ongoing contact… — Governor Patrick Morrisey (@wvgovernor) November 26, 2025

Brian Beutler writes on his Substack page that he's been a columnist for The New Republic and editor in chief of Crooked Media and has been published in The New York Times. He also blames Morrissey for sending National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. in the first place, sending them "to die for a stunt."

They should not have been here. You sent them to die for a stunt. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) November 26, 2025

Democrats think it is a stunt to lower crime in your neighborhood. Don't forget that. — Arrive Alive and Survive (@AliveJF) November 26, 2025

Does he realize how many murders the Guard has probably prevented in that city? As part of their stunt?

