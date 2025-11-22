REALLY? Sen. Elissa Slotkin Wants to Know 'What's Going on With Trump's Military Purge?'

Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin, some other members of Congress, along with former intel community officials, recently put out a video advising servicemembers that they have a duty to disobey "illegal orders" coming down from the Commander in Chief ("illegal order" can be translated as any Trump order the Democrats don't like, which is almost all of them).

BREAKING: Elected Democrats just released a video encouraging members of the military to commit treason and DEFY orders from Trump and Hegseth pic.twitter.com/Sm4calnccR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 18, 2025

After that video was released Trump issued a general reminder about the possible penalties for sedition and the Dems immediately played victim.

Slotkin's encouraging servicemembers to be insubordinate and seditious, and she's now pretending to be concerned that Trump's doing some military purging? Please. But that's what she's saying:

What’s going on with Trump’s military purge? pic.twitter.com/NYoEhkUzuK — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 22, 2025

Coming from one of the members of Congress who has been essentially encouraging members of the military to disobey orders and get purged, that's the kind of thing that could have only come from the candidate who was endorsed by John Brennan.

Slotkin and her "disobey illegal orders" pals are certainly doing their best to create one:

Obama purged every Republican. Trump is purging every communist infiltrator. The same officers that will treason with you. https://t.co/f6BFY0IgwC — Matt Maddock (@matthewmaddock) November 22, 2025

Did Slotkin get this triggered about military purges during previous administrations?

Obama’s Military Purge:



1. Gen. David D. McKiernan (4-star, Army) – 2009



2. Gen. Stanley A. McChrystal (4-star, Army) – 2010



3. Gen. James N. Mattis (4-star, Marine Corps) – 2013



4. Gen. Carter F. Ham (4-star, Army) – 2013



5. Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn (3-star, Army) –… — Uri Blago🇮🇱 (@UriBlago_v2) November 22, 2025

As a Congresswoman, did you speak up when Biden purged service members because they refused the vaccine? Asking for a friend. — Jennifer Oliver O'Connell (@asthegirlturns) November 22, 2025

The "my body my choice" side was ironically totally silent during that one.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (as evidenced by the dangerously seditious behavior we saw this week).

