Anderson Cooper Was Apparently Too in Awe of Nancy Pelosi to Ask a...
Minneapolis Police Chief Apologizes Profusely for Honest Assessment of Crime in the City
VIP
Ron DeSantis Spots ANOTHER Example of Media's Climate Change Alarmism Being Embarrassingly...
Twitter's Location Feature Rollout Confirms The Worst: Bots Are Everywhere
Miranda Devine Points Out Who Endorsed Sen. Elissa Slotkin (the Seditious Video Makes...
An Elderly Man Stopped a Mugger and Saved His Own Life – New...
This Week on Capitol Hill: The Saudis, Epstein, and Peace
Dearborn Muslims Spill the Beans: 'We'd Fight for Iraq Over US' – Time...
VIP
Put a Shirt On, Animals: Sec. Duffy Wants Americans to Stop Boarding Flights...
Trump Ends Somali 'All-You-Can-Fraud' Visa After Minnesota’s Billion-Dollar Terror Scheme...
Marjorie Taylor Greene has Announced Her Resignation From Congress
Ready or Not, Here I Come… to Prison: Fugees’ Pras Michel Gets Time...
GIF Giving: CNBC Anchor Battles Liar Hakeem Jeffries Over Obamacare and Delivers Perfect...
VIP
Nauseous Nightcap: Elizabeth Warren Pushes Socialism and Eric Swalwell Sells Himself on La...

REALLY? Sen. Elissa Slotkin Wants to Know 'What's Going on With Trump's Military Purge?'

Doug P. | 12:52 PM on November 22, 2025
Meme screenshot

Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin, some other members of Congress, along with former intel community officials, recently put out a video advising servicemembers that they have a duty to disobey "illegal orders" coming down from the Commander in Chief ("illegal order" can be translated as any Trump order the Democrats don't like, which is almost all of them). 

Advertisement

After that video was released Trump issued a general reminder about the possible penalties for sedition and the Dems immediately played victim.

Slotkin's encouraging servicemembers to be insubordinate and seditious, and she's now pretending to be concerned that Trump's doing some military purging? Please. But that's what she's saying: 

Coming from one of the members of Congress who has been essentially encouraging members of the military to disobey orders and get purged, that's the kind of thing that could have only come from the candidate who was endorsed by John Brennan

Slotkin and her "disobey illegal orders" pals are certainly doing their best to create one: 

Recommended

Anderson Cooper Was Apparently Too in Awe of Nancy Pelosi to Ask a Question We ALL Have
Doug P.
Advertisement

Did Slotkin get this triggered about military purges during previous administrations?

The "my body my choice" side was ironically totally silent during that one. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (as evidenced by the dangerously seditious behavior we saw this week).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Anderson Cooper Was Apparently Too in Awe of Nancy Pelosi to Ask a Question We ALL Have
Doug P.
Minneapolis Police Chief Apologizes Profusely for Honest Assessment of Crime in the City
Doug P.
Twitter's Location Feature Rollout Confirms The Worst: Bots Are Everywhere
Gordon K
Miranda Devine Points Out Who Endorsed Sen. Elissa Slotkin (the Seditious Video Makes More Sense Now)
Doug P.
An Elderly Man Stopped a Mugger and Saved His Own Life – New York Rewards Him with 4 Years in Prison
justmindy
Trump Ends Somali 'All-You-Can-Fraud' Visa After Minnesota’s Billion-Dollar Terror Scheme Gets Exposed
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Anderson Cooper Was Apparently Too in Awe of Nancy Pelosi to Ask a Question We ALL Have Doug P.
Advertisement