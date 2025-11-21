Read the Room! Democrats Step On a GIANT Rake Calling for Remembrance of...
Sean Parnell Tosses NBC News' Scoop About Drug-Smuggling Boats in the '100 Percent Fake News' Shredder

Doug P. | 9:38 AM on November 21, 2025
Meme

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell's "fake news shredder" gets a workout on a regular basis, and this week is no different. 

The latest media attempt to take something they've clearly been spoon fed and report without question comes to us from NBC News and is about the Department of War's strikes on drug smuggling boats near Venezuela: 

Not one, not two, but six unnamed sources this time

The senior military lawyer for the combatant command overseeing lethal strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats near Venezuela disagreed with the Trump administration’s position that the operations are lawful — and his views were sidelined, according to six sources with knowledge of the legal advice.

The lawyer, who serves as the senior judge advocate general, or JAG in military parlance, at U.S. Southern Command in Miami, raised his legal concerns in August before the strikes began in September, according to two senior U.S. officials, two senior congressional aides and two former senior U.S. officials.

His opinion was ultimately overruled by more senior government officials, including officials at the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, the six sources said.

Parnell quickly turned on the fake news shredder at the Pentagon and tossed that story in: 

Parnell might as well keep the shredder turned on because today will probably bring with it more stories to throw in.

Instead of consequences the MSM usually gives each other awards for pushing BS (the "Russia collusion" hoax is just one example).

That's just what outlets like NBC News do. They're outrage generators for the Democrats who consider their number one job to be propaganda and not actual journalism. 

Kurt Schlichter adds this reality check: 

Exactly. But NBC has probably already moved on to the next manufactured Trump administration "scandal" by now.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while pushing Democrat propaganda poorly disguised as "journalism."

