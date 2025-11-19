Try Not to Get Whiplash During Jamie Raskin's FAST One-Eighty on Epstein When Defending a Dem Colleague

After all the Democrats' attempts to connect Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein, it turns out that at least one Dem was quite connected to him. Not only that, but the connection was taking place during a House hearing.

Good work, Stacey.



Much love from Epstein. pic.twitter.com/K43skw0F7L — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 19, 2025

House Democrats are now trying to spin Plaskett's communications with Epstein as no big deal (just imagine their reaction of the buddy-buddy texts involved Trump).

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries couldn't dodge the question fast enough:

Collins: "Were Stacey Plaskett's texts with Epstein appropriate?"



Jeffries: "She is not of violating any House rule."



Collins: "Do you think it was appropriate?"



Jeffries: "I have not had a conversation with Stacey Plaskett... That's the end of the story." pic.twitter.com/cCU4NOejf8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 19, 2025

"That's the end of the story," said Jeffries. We have a feeling that's just the beginning of the story.

Perhaps the fastest one-eighty from a Democrat on the issue of Epstein and his contact with Plaskett came from Rep. Jamie Raskin. Here's Raskin vs. Raskin, via @WesternLensman:

Raskin when talking about Trump: Esptein is a child s*x trafficking mastermind.



Raskin when talking about Plaskett: Epstein is a constituent. I have no idea what the ethical transgression is here. pic.twitter.com/DwY2i2UW0d — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 19, 2025

"Epstein is a constituent."

Well, clearly not just an ordinary "constituent." How many of us have been able to text our member of Congress and get a response during a hearing?

His left hand doesn’t know what the right is doing. — Brian LaReau (@BrianLaReau805) November 19, 2025

Lying and hoaxing are his core competencies. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 19, 2025

Fact check: TRUE.

As usual, this time it's "D"ifferent!

*****

