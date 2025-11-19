Department of Education Stripped of Power in a Continued Effort to Dismantle the...
Eric Swalwell Vows Dems Will Hold Noem and Homan Accountable for Crime of...
WOW: Check Out Just One of the Texts Between Stacey Plaskett and Her...
Riley Gaines LESS Than Impressed With Joy Reid's SUDDEN Change of Heart About...
Scott Jennings Makes the Most Scott Jennings Face EVER As CNN Panelist Makes...
'We Got Him THIS TIME!' Kara Swisher Predicts the Walls Are FINALLY Closing...
LOL-OOF! Jasmine Crockett Learns the (EMBARRASSING) Hard Way That Her Epstein Bombshells A...
Proof COVID Broke Some People Permanently: Exhibit Taylor Lorenz
When Jim Cramer Says the Stock Market is Miserable, That’s the Ultimate Buy...
Consider Praying for 'Nate the Lawyer' As He Faces Brain Surgery
VIP
Hot Take: The Founders Were Literally Immigrants
Stacey Plaskett Talks About the Text She Received From Her Constituent, Jeffrey Epstein
Skillet Drops New Version of Classic Christmas Song & Critics Melt Faster Than...
Federal Agents Allegedly Arrest, Zip-Tie a 15-Year-Old at Work

Try Not to Get Whiplash During Jamie Raskin's FAST One-Eighty on Epstein When Defending a Dem Colleague

Doug P. | 10:38 AM on November 19, 2025
Meme screenshot

After all the Democrats' attempts to connect Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein, it turns out that at least one Dem was quite connected to him. Not only that, but the connection was taking place during a House hearing

Advertisement

House Democrats are now trying to spin Plaskett's communications with Epstein as no big deal (just imagine their reaction of the buddy-buddy texts involved Trump).

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries couldn't dodge the question fast enough: 

"That's the end of the story," said Jeffries. We have a feeling that's just the beginning of the story.

Perhaps the fastest one-eighty from a Democrat on the issue of Epstein and his contact with Plaskett came from Rep. Jamie Raskin. Here's Raskin vs. Raskin, via @WesternLensman: 

Recommended

'We Got Him THIS TIME!' Kara Swisher Predicts the Walls Are FINALLY Closing In on Trump Presidency
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

"Epstein is a constituent." 

Well, clearly not just an ordinary "constituent." How many of us have been able to text our member of Congress and get a response during a hearing? 

Fact check: TRUE.

As usual, this time it's "D"ifferent!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'We Got Him THIS TIME!' Kara Swisher Predicts the Walls Are FINALLY Closing In on Trump Presidency
Grateful Calvin
Department of Education Stripped of Power in a Continued Effort to Dismantle the Failed Agency
Eric V.
Scott Jennings Makes the Most Scott Jennings Face EVER As CNN Panelist Makes Epstein Files About Racism
Sam J.
WOW: Check Out Just One of the Texts Between Stacey Plaskett and Her 'Constituent' Jeffrey Epstein (Pic)
Sam J.
LOL-OOF! Jasmine Crockett Learns the (EMBARRASSING) Hard Way That Her Epstein Bombshells Are Total DUDS
Sam J.
Riley Gaines LESS Than Impressed With Joy Reid's SUDDEN Change of Heart About Men in Women's Bathrooms
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'We Got Him THIS TIME!' Kara Swisher Predicts the Walls Are FINALLY Closing In on Trump Presidency Grateful Calvin
Advertisement