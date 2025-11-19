CNN Asks Hakeem Jeffries About Soliciting Money From Epstein AFTER He Was Convicted

Everybody old enough to remember watching the TV show Hogan's Heroes (or at least the reruns) will remember the character of Sgt. Schultz and his famous line of denial, "I know nothing!"

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries did his best impression of that when he was reminded, on CNN of all places, that money was solicited from Jeffery Epstein in his name, and this was after he was convicted.

Why was Hakeem Jeffries soliciting money and dinner from Epstein *after* he was a convicted sex offender?? https://t.co/rzrKUqLyyg pic.twitter.com/CINNYiwE3x — Abigail Jackson (@ATJackson47) November 18, 2025

Good question!

On CNN, Jeffries of course had no recollection that his name was on a fundraising request to a convicted sex offender:

Hakeem Jeffries solicited money from Jeffrey Epstein AFTER he was a convicted child sex offender.



Now he denies ever knowing of the email...



JEFFRIES: "I have no recollection of the email." pic.twitter.com/9mRtZ5b93F — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 19, 2025

"I know nothing" incoming!

Hakeem Jeffries is asked about the email from his consulting firm soliciting money from Jeffrey Epstein:



"I have no recollection of the email. I've never met him. Know nothing about him." pic.twitter.com/6ylOqy3CCz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 19, 2025

It's amazing how some politicians know everything about everything until it's time to know nothing about a lot of things.

"How am I supposed to know which convicted sex offenders my team reaches out to on my behalf????" https://t.co/ylaCDPM6iW — Abigail Jackson (@ATJackson47) November 19, 2025

It seems like Jeffries would be a little more upset about that but guess not.

Temu Obama is a bad liar. — JWF (@JammieWF) November 19, 2025

He knows he's lying and knows we know that, but Jeffries still lies anyway.

