Hot Take: The Founders Were Literally Immigrants

CNN Asks Hakeem Jeffries About Soliciting Money From Epstein AFTER He Was Convicted

Doug P. | 1:25 PM on November 19, 2025

Everybody old enough to remember watching the TV show Hogan's Heroes (or at least the reruns) will remember the character of Sgt. Schultz and his famous line of denial, "I know nothing!

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries did his best impression of that when he was reminded, on CNN of all places, that money was solicited from Jeffery Epstein in his name, and this was after he was convicted.

Good question!

On CNN, Jeffries of course had no recollection that his name was on a fundraising request to a convicted sex offender: 

"I know nothing" incoming!

It's amazing how some politicians know everything about everything until it's time to know nothing about a lot of things. 

It seems like Jeffries would be a little more upset about that but guess not. 

He knows he's lying and knows we know that, but Jeffries still lies anyway. 

Related:

Text Vex: Hakeem Jeffries Ignores Reporter’s Question About the D.C. Democrat Linked to Jeffrey Epstein

Hakeem Jeffries Trips Over Deleted DNC BS While Saying Dems Are Exposing 'the Truth' About Epstein

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

