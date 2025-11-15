Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse's 'Priorities' Mocked As He Plays American Climate Hero at COP30 in Brazil

The COP30 climate summit in Brazil has brought with it the usual irony and hypocrisy that we see at these "we need to save the planet from people like us" meetings:

Oh, the irony. They will all fly to the COP30 Climate Summit on their private jets, too. https://t.co/3NBbtcoq4t pic.twitter.com/hKmgqsStc3 — Sarah Johnson (@youfoundsarah) March 15, 2025

Nothing says "save the planet" like hacking down a strip of rainforest so eco-hypocrites can drive their gas guzzlers to a climate summit after many arrived in private jets.

But just in case the BS wasn't thick enough at the conference in Brazil, Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse dropped in to make a contribution and pat himself on the back. What an eco hero:

Trump didn’t send a single US official to COP this year, because he thinks climate change is a hoax. I disagree — so I’m here on my own. pic.twitter.com/JyvihPryLe — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) November 14, 2025

Well, Whitehouse really wasn't there on his own as a Democrat. California Gov. Gavin Newsom traveled all the way to Brazil to blame the Palisades fires on climate change in one of his most shameless deflections of blame yet.

Whitehouse must have figured he couldn't vote again to keep the government shut down so Brazil it is!

Guy who voted to shut down the government 15 times shows he's a man of the people by jetting off to Brazil to lecture you on your gas stove.



He will accept your praise...now. — Larry Behrens 🇺🇸 (@larrybehrens) November 14, 2025

What's the carbon footprint of this latest "climate conference"?

You might want to look up Bill Gates’ recent admission of the hoax. — Stormy Sunset 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@stormysunset97) November 15, 2025

That might be enough to make Whitehouse do a deep dive into Gates' high school yearbook looking for problematic words or phrases.

Oh, one more thing to keep in mind:

Sheldon’s wife runs a climate consulting firm, btw. https://t.co/xrzCHsPGXQ — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) November 14, 2025

Never fails! And we're assuming he traveled to Brazil on the taxpayers' dime.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and continued sucking up to the UN climate scammers.

