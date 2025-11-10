Gavin Newsom Jetted Thousands of Miles to Blame Arson on Climate Change (Rainforest Had to Pay the Price)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is again not spending a lot of time in his own state, this time by visiting Brazil to spread more BS at the COP30 Summit:

Today, Governor Gavin Newsom kicked off his official trip in Brazil by engaging in discussions on climate, emphasizing that climate action is one of the greatest economic opportunities of this century. In a fireside chat at the Milken Institute Global Investors’ Symposium with CEO Rich Ditizio, the Governor urged the world’s top financial and business leaders to look to California as proof that investments in clean energy and innovation are a win-win-win for economic growth, communities, and the health of the planet.

As you might have guessed, there's another "you can't make this up" element to this story.

Newsom blamed his own mismanagement and a fire that police say was started by an arsonist on climate change, all while the attendees slammed Trump for not having anybody in attendance at their hypocritical and counterproductive conference:

Gavin Newsome in Brazil



My state is one of the most cursed states when it relates to climate change — You saw it with the Palisades fire



Wait… I thought someone started that fire? Now it’s climate change again?https://t.co/xCAAmuSdmc pic.twitter.com/hesLzbUGKh — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) November 10, 2025

Gavin Newsom flew on a Private Jet to Brazil to talk at a conference where he blamed the Palisades fire on Climate Change.



This guy is a total joke.



pic.twitter.com/toSXc4PkAX — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) November 10, 2025

Maybe Californians were thankful for the COP30 conference just for getting Newsom away from their state again for a while.

Gavin Newsom is flying 5,372 miles to Brazil for the #COP30UN climate conference.



A 5,372 mile round trip flight emits roughly 3.4 tonnes of CO₂ per passenger.



If the climate crisis was real, Newsom would've attended the conference via Zoom. pic.twitter.com/WT7XJWX21d — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) November 10, 2025

Gavin's just trying to be a "leader" before he runs for president in 2028.

Even Bill Gates has given up on the fear-mongering, but not Newsom.

Dear @GavinNewsom, climate change did not start the SoCal fires. You did. https://t.co/4QcTqJZv4t — Cartel California 🇺🇸 (@Cartel_Cal) November 10, 2025

And it's very possible that Newsom was driven to the summit location in Brazil on this road:

A new four-lane highway cutting through tens of thousands of acres of protected Amazon rainforest is being built for the COP30 climate summit in the Brazilian city of Belém. It aims to ease traffic to the city, which will host more than 50,000 people - including world leaders - at the conference in November.

Just perfect.

Oh, the irony. They will all fly to the COP30 Climate Summit on their private jets, too. https://t.co/3NBbtcoq4t pic.twitter.com/hKmgqsStc3 — Sarah Johnson (@youfoundsarah) March 15, 2025

They're saving the planet, y'all!

