Gavin Newsom Jetted Thousands of Miles to Blame Arson on Climate Change (Rainforest Had to Pay the Price)

Doug P. | 8:40 PM on November 10, 2025
Meme

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is again not spending a lot of time in his own state, this time by visiting Brazil to spread more BS at the COP30 Summit:

Today, Governor Gavin Newsom kicked off his official trip in Brazil by engaging in discussions on climate, emphasizing that climate action is one of the greatest economic opportunities of this century. In a fireside chat at the Milken Institute Global Investors’ Symposium with CEO Rich Ditizio, the Governor urged the world’s top financial and business leaders to look to California as proof that investments in clean energy and innovation are a win-win-win for economic growth, communities, and the health of the planet.

As you might have guessed, there's another "you can't make this up" element to this story.

Newsom blamed his own mismanagement and a fire that police say was started by an arsonist on climate change, all while the attendees slammed Trump for not having anybody in attendance at their hypocritical and counterproductive conference: 

Maybe Californians were thankful for the COP30 conference just for getting Newsom away from their state again for a while. 

Gavin's just trying to be a "leader" before he runs for president in 2028. 

Even Bill Gates has given up on the fear-mongering, but not Newsom.

And it's very possible that Newsom was driven to the summit location in Brazil on this road:

A new four-lane highway cutting through tens of thousands of acres of protected Amazon rainforest is being built for the COP30 climate summit in the Brazilian city of Belém.

It aims to ease traffic to the city, which will host more than 50,000 people - including world leaders - at the conference in November.

Just perfect. 

They're saving the planet, y'all!

*****

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

