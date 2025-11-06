Climate Summit Leaders Take Swipes at Absent Trump (Who Should Have Showed Up Just to Mock Them for THIS)

A recent Gallup poll showed that the level of climate change concerns are collapsing among Americans. Heck, even Bill Gates has said humanity is not in an existential crisis because of the use of fossil fuels (though it's anybody's guess what Gates has up his sleeve next).

🚨 JUST IN: Climate change scam COLLAPSING to the lowest levels of support in DECADES



"The climate change message...that it's worrisome, has NOT worked with the American people!"



"Top issue for the US? 2%! VERY, very low!"



"Climate change will affect my home area: 2023, 23%.… pic.twitter.com/P56caDipCt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 29, 2025

Fast forward a few days to COP30 in Brazil, where the effort to convince humanity that the climate/weather is going to get way worse and the only way to fix it is to hand over to them trillions of dollars. Suffice to say, the Mr. Haneys of the climate alarmism racket aren't happy with President Trump, as Politico pointed out:

‘Trump is against humankind’: World leaders at climate summit take swipes at absent president https://t.co/lgCfxaeig7 — POLITICO (@politico) November 6, 2025

The eco-doomsdayers really miss the fellow travelers in the Biden administration, don't they? Yes they do:

Donald Trump isn’t at the global climate summit in Brazil. But he was on the minds of some of his fellow world leaders Thursday, who used their time on stage to try to isolate the U.S. president and his hard-line opposition to their agenda. In speeches meant to highlight their support for efforts to halt rising temperatures, a few of the heads of state at the COP30 climate talks in the Amazonian port city of Belém could not resist the chance to admonish the U.S. president directly. “Mr. Trump is against humankind,” said Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who pointed to the American president’s absence from the gathering and called for an economy free of oil and natural gas.

There was more whining from the scammers who are rapidly losing influence, but you get the point.

But perhaps Trump should have showed up just to call out all the COP30 hypocrisy, like the following. Sometimes to save the planet you have to level the rainforest for meetings:

Oh, the irony. They will all fly to the COP30 Climate Summit on their private jets, too. https://t.co/3NBbtcoq4t pic.twitter.com/hKmgqsStc3 — Sarah Johnson (@youfoundsarah) March 15, 2025

But my plastic straws are the real problem. https://t.co/pxIFpJtD2w — Brandi Brown (@brandibrown) March 14, 2025

This was reported a while back, but it could put the Babylon Bee out of business and maybe Trump should have showed up to rub it in their faces:

A new four-lane highway cutting through tens of thousands of acres of protected Amazon rainforest is being built for the COP30 climate summit in the Brazilian city of Belém. It aims to ease traffic to the city, which will host more than 50,000 people - including world leaders - at the conference in November.

We assume this climate conference will also include a lot of rich people arriving via private jets to let the rest of us know that our lawn mowers and air conditioners are destroying the planet.

