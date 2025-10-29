Sen. Ted Cruz Has Some Choice Words After Chuck Grassley's Revelations About Him...
Scram Scam! Gallup Polling Reveals Climate Change Concerns Are Collapsing Among American Voters

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on October 29, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Climate Change scam is running out of (greenhouse) gas. Americans have shifted their concerns to real threats; Climate Change is only considered a top issue by a mere 2% of U.S. voters. Even billionaire Bill Gates is admitting it’s over as a galvanizing issue (more on that shortly).

Here’s more background. (READ)

Climate change scam COLLAPSING to the lowest levels of support in DECADES

"The climate change message...that it's worrisome, has NOT worked with the American people!"

"Top issue for the US? 2%! VERY, very low!"

"Climate change will affect my home area: 2023, 23%. Now? 17%...and just 27% of Democrats!"

It's crumbling. Democrats should run on it in 2028.

"Not only are we seeing the number has not moved in 36 years...and it simply has not broken through. There are a TON of things ranking higher on the list of importance."

Harry Enten crunches the numbers on CNN. (WATCH)

Agreed.

The public is no longer willing to needlessly burn pallets of cash in hopes of avoiding a slight planetary temperature change.

Here, he explains the end of climate hysteria. (WATCH)

Just because this scam failed doesn’t mean those who wish to control us have given up. It’s best to assume something much worse but equally insane is being hatched behind the scenes.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

