Scram Scam! Gallup Polling Reveals Climate Change Concerns Are Collapsing Among American Voters

The Climate Change scam is running out of (greenhouse) gas. Americans have shifted their concerns to real threats; Climate Change is only considered a top issue by a mere 2% of U.S. voters. Even billionaire Bill Gates is admitting it’s over as a galvanizing issue (more on that shortly).

Advertisement

Here’s more background. (READ)

Climate change scam COLLAPSING to the lowest levels of support in DECADES "The climate change message...that it's worrisome, has NOT worked with the American people!" "Top issue for the US? 2%! VERY, very low!" "Climate change will affect my home area: 2023, 23%. Now? 17%...and just 27% of Democrats!" It's crumbling. Democrats should run on it in 2028. "Not only are we seeing the number has not moved in 36 years...and it simply has not broken through. There are a TON of things ranking higher on the list of importance."

Harry Enten crunches the numbers on CNN. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: Climate change scam COLLAPSING to the lowest levels of support in DECADES



"The climate change message...that it's worrisome, has NOT worked with the American people!"



"Top issue for the US? 2%! VERY, very low!"



"Climate change will affect my home area: 2023, 23%.… pic.twitter.com/P56caDipCt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 29, 2025

Climate change has always been a hoax! — OutlawPatriot (@OutlawPatriotX) October 29, 2025

Agreed.

The public is no longer willing to needlessly burn pallets of cash in hopes of avoiding a slight planetary temperature change.

It's yet another issue the people just won't buy.



Carbon taxes among the most idiotic things ever suggested. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 29, 2025

They're perfectly sensible if the goal is control over people's lives. Which has always been the end game with "climate change / global warming / global cooling". — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) October 29, 2025

Even Bill Gates is getting the message — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) October 29, 2025

His sudden shift on Climate Change was unexpected.

Here, he explains the end of climate hysteria. (WATCH)

Bill Gates just admitted there is no "climate emergency."

The entire thing was a lie to increase their obscene wealth.



Keep eating the fake meat made of bugs plebs. https://t.co/D3mtzBBD54 pic.twitter.com/ekuW1ww4Fl — Financelot (@FinanceLancelot) October 29, 2025

BREAKING: In a stunning reversal, Bill Gates now says climate change “will not lead to humanity’s demise”



Oh—so, do we get a refund for all the obscene taxes and regulations he and his cabal foisted on us under the false banner of “saving the planet”?



What a total con job. pic.twitter.com/dOMthxkVOk — John Strand (@JohnStrandUSA) October 29, 2025

There was only so much lies and BS they could push about this narrative before it fell apart.



Good Riddance! — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 29, 2025

Just because this scam failed doesn’t mean those who wish to control us have given up. It’s best to assume something much worse but equally insane is being hatched behind the scenes.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.