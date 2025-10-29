Scram Scam! Gallup Polling Reveals Climate Change Concerns Are Collapsing Among American Voters

The Climate Change scam is running out of (greenhouse) gas. Americans have shifted their concerns to real threats; Climate Change is only considered a top issue by a mere 2% of U.S. voters. Even billionaire Bill Gates is admitting it’s over as a galvanizing issue (more on that shortly).
Climate change scam COLLAPSING to the lowest levels of support in DECADES
"The climate change message...that it's worrisome, has NOT worked with the American people!"
"Top issue for the US? 2%! VERY, very low!"
"Climate change will affect my home area: 2023, 23%. Now? 17%...and just 27% of Democrats!"
It's crumbling. Democrats should run on it in 2028.
"Not only are we seeing the number has not moved in 36 years...and it simply has not broken through. There are a TON of things ranking higher on the list of importance."
Harry Enten crunches the numbers on CNN. (WATCH)
Climate change has always been a hoax!— OutlawPatriot (@OutlawPatriotX) October 29, 2025
Agreed.
The public is no longer willing to needlessly burn pallets of cash in hopes of avoiding a slight planetary temperature change.
It's yet another issue the people just won't buy.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 29, 2025
Carbon taxes among the most idiotic things ever suggested.
They're perfectly sensible if the goal is control over people's lives. Which has always been the end game with "climate change / global warming / global cooling".— Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) October 29, 2025
Even Bill Gates is getting the message— Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) October 29, 2025
His sudden shift on Climate Change was unexpected.
Here, he explains the end of climate hysteria. (WATCH)
Bill Gates just admitted there is no "climate emergency."— Financelot (@FinanceLancelot) October 29, 2025
The entire thing was a lie to increase their obscene wealth.
Keep eating the fake meat made of bugs plebs. https://t.co/D3mtzBBD54 pic.twitter.com/ekuW1ww4Fl
BREAKING: In a stunning reversal, Bill Gates now says climate change “will not lead to humanity’s demise”— John Strand (@JohnStrandUSA) October 29, 2025
Oh—so, do we get a refund for all the obscene taxes and regulations he and his cabal foisted on us under the false banner of “saving the planet”?
What a total con job. pic.twitter.com/dOMthxkVOk
There was only so much lies and BS they could push about this narrative before it fell apart.— AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 29, 2025
Good Riddance!
Just because this scam failed doesn’t mean those who wish to control us have given up. It’s best to assume something much worse but equally insane is being hatched behind the scenes.
