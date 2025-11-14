Call Off the Investigation! Adam Schiff (Yes, THAT One) Says Criminal Probe of Eric Swalwell Is Meritless

Not unlike Wile E. Coyote ordering another delivery from ACME because this time he's going to be able to get that pesky Roadrunner, Sen. Adam Schiff remains undeterred by the fact that all the Dem lawfare against Donald Trump backfired horribly for his party.

Advertisement

As we told you yesterday, Schiff is still determined to "get" Trump on... anything he can make up (again):

Holding the Trump administration accountable for its flagrant lawlessness may not always happen immediately.



But through litigation and oversight, it is still possible.



We must not let up. pic.twitter.com/E9Z9o7m2vG — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) November 12, 2025

You see, that's because "no one is above the law." Except perhaps for Democrats. At least that seems to be the "rule" on the Left.

That brings us to Rep. Eric Swalwell, who once said this which was directed at Trump:

If you commit fraud in this country, you will be indicted and justice will be served. Plain and simple. #CollegeCheatingScandal



No one is above the law *cough* Donald Trump *cough* — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) March 14, 2019

Because chickens like to come home to roost and often do so in a coop of projection, Swalwell has been referred for a criminal probe. The allegation: Mortgage fraud.

🚨 California @RepSwalwell has been referred to the DOJ for a criminal investigation.

pic.twitter.com/OupqQheIpN — Andrea Katherine (@AndreaKatSTL) November 14, 2025

Swalwell, who had been applauding the targeting of political opponents over the last few years, suddenly doesn't think "no one is above the law" should apply anymore:

On Targeting Political Opponents - Statement by Representative Swalwell pic.twitter.com/mEAGyBXqF7 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 13, 2025

We're sure Swalwell will take help from anywhere he can get it, but in this case the fellow member of Congress vouching for his integrity is somebody else who has been alleged to have committed mortgage fraud. Here's what the preemptively pardoned Sen. Adam Schiff had to say about Swalwell's criminal probe referral:

Another meritless attack on one of Donald Trump’s most effective opponents.



Another terrible abuse of the Department of Justice.



Another example of the president ignoring the affordability crisis and focusing on his petty personal grievances instead. https://t.co/z6sjU8ED7i — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) November 13, 2025

First of all, how would Schiff have any idea if the criminal investigation referral for Swalwell is "meritless"? Second, the Dems need constant reminders:

That’ll be for the courts to decide. pic.twitter.com/jsmxdykBIb — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) November 13, 2025

The Left has now made it clear that some people should be above the law.

One mortgage fraudster from California defending another mortgage fraudster from California. — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) November 13, 2025

With friends like Schiff, Swalwell doesn't need any enemies!

*****

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!