'MAGA Is Dead': 'It's Over,' President Trump to Resign by Noon Thursday
BBC Apologizes for Deceptively-Edited Jan 6 Video, Says Was Unintentional and Will Fight...
ABC News: James Comey and Letitia James Prosecutor Alleged to Be Unfit to...
Investigative Reporter Unearths Another 'Bombshell' Connecting Trump with Jeffrey Epstein
Rep. Dan Goldman Says We Now Have Direct Evidence Linking Trump to Epstein's...
Researchers Say Hitler Likely Had a Teeny-Weeny Wiener Schnitzel
Fix America’s Schools: Four Fast Reforms to Empower Our Kids and End the...
Congressman Spreads Lie That Trump Spent First Thanksgiving in Office With Jeffrey Epstein
Full on BlueAnon: Bulwark Publisher Suggests Trump Had Jeffrey Epstein Killed

Call Off the Investigation! Adam Schiff (Yes, THAT One) Says Criminal Probe of Eric Swalwell Is Meritless

Doug P. | 9:23 AM on November 14, 2025
meme

Not unlike Wile E. Coyote ordering another delivery from ACME because this time he's going to be able to get that pesky Roadrunner, Sen. Adam Schiff remains undeterred by the fact that all the Dem lawfare against Donald Trump backfired horribly for his party. 

As we told you yesterday, Schiff is still determined to "get" Trump on... anything he can make up (again):

You see, that's because "no one is above the law." Except perhaps for Democrats. At least that seems to be the "rule" on the Left. 

That brings us to Rep. Eric Swalwell, who once said this which was directed at Trump:

Because chickens like to come home to roost and often do so in a coop of projection, Swalwell has been referred for a criminal probe. The allegation: Mortgage fraud. 

Swalwell, who had been applauding the targeting of political opponents over the last few years, suddenly doesn't think "no one is above the law" should apply anymore: 

We're sure Swalwell will take help from anywhere he can get it, but in this case the fellow member of Congress vouching for his integrity is somebody else who has been alleged to have committed mortgage fraud. Here's what the preemptively pardoned Sen. Adam Schiff had to say about Swalwell's criminal probe referral: 

First of all, how would Schiff have any idea if the criminal investigation referral for Swalwell is "meritless"? Second, the Dems need constant reminders:

The Left has now made it clear that some people should be above the law. 

With friends like Schiff, Swalwell doesn't need any enemies!

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

