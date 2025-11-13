An Old Post Mocking Trump Comes Back to Bite Eric Swalwell After He's Referred for a Criminal Probe

This Really Blows! A Rambling Nancy Pelosi Is No Match for the Winds...
Doug P. | 4:40 PM on November 13, 2025

The parade of Democrats accused of mortgage fraud continues, this time with Rep. Eric Swalwell of California and Washington, DC: 

Advertisement

Another day brings with it another probe of a Democrat for alleged mortgage fraud

A top housing official in President Donald Trump's administration has referred California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell to the Justice Department for a potential federal criminal probe, based on allegations of mortgage and tax fraud related to a Washington, D.C., home, according to a person familiar with the referral. 

He is the fourth Democratic official to face mortgage fraud allegations in recent months. 

Bill Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, alleged in a letter sent to Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday that Swalwell may have made false or misleading statements in loan documents.

One more thing:

The referral, according to the source, alleges several million dollars worth of loans and refinancing based on Swalwell declaring his primary residence as Washington.

Swalwell has put out a statement and of course he blamed Trump while telling him to be better and do better:

"Targeting political opponents"? Gee, that's totally unprecedented! Wait, no it isn't, and Swalwell knows it. Though there's a big difference between lawfare and holding somebody accountable for actual wrongdoing. 

Remember when Swalwell used investigations to mock Trump? Things seem to have changed:

Looking back, Swalwell had MANY "no one is above the law" posts, but those were directed at Trump. We've noticed those words aren't being used among Democrats these days.

No wonder Swalwell voted to keep the government closed. 

*****

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

