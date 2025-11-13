An Old Post Mocking Trump Comes Back to Bite Eric Swalwell After He's Referred for a Criminal Probe

The parade of Democrats accused of mortgage fraud continues, this time with Rep. Eric Swalwell of California and Washington, DC:

NEW: Trump official refers Rep. Eric Swalwell to DOJ for a mortgage fraud probe. https://t.co/gt14zsKXax — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 13, 2025

Rep. Eric Swalwell’s $1.2 million DC home target of DOJ mortgage fraud criminal referral https://t.co/wmJmlp88WN pic.twitter.com/RD7OLwTS8O — New York Post (@nypost) November 13, 2025

Another day brings with it another probe of a Democrat for alleged mortgage fraud:

A top housing official in President Donald Trump's administration has referred California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell to the Justice Department for a potential federal criminal probe, based on allegations of mortgage and tax fraud related to a Washington, D.C., home, according to a person familiar with the referral. He is the fourth Democratic official to face mortgage fraud allegations in recent months. Bill Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, alleged in a letter sent to Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday that Swalwell may have made false or misleading statements in loan documents.

One more thing:

The referral, according to the source, alleges several million dollars worth of loans and refinancing based on Swalwell declaring his primary residence as Washington.

Swalwell has put out a statement and of course he blamed Trump while telling him to be better and do better:

On Targeting Political Opponents - Statement by Representative Swalwell pic.twitter.com/mEAGyBXqF7 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 13, 2025

"Targeting political opponents"? Gee, that's totally unprecedented! Wait, no it isn't, and Swalwell knows it. Though there's a big difference between lawfare and holding somebody accountable for actual wrongdoing.

Remember when Swalwell used investigations to mock Trump? Things seem to have changed:

Mortgage fraud is not classified as “targeting political opponents”. 🤡 🤡 pic.twitter.com/hYAkZwP39r — MAGA Kristen (@kristen5624) November 13, 2025

Looking back, Swalwell had MANY "no one is above the law" posts, but those were directed at Trump. We've noticed those words aren't being used among Democrats these days.

No wonder Swalwell voted to keep the government closed.

