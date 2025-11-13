Greg Gutfeld Torches Unsalvageable Media for Pushing More Easily Debunked Dem BS

As you know by now, much of the media covered themselves in more "journalism" glory yesterday after the Democrats handed them another fresh narrative and they passed it along to their readers/viewers with the usual unquestioned loyalty.

One of the emails was basically self-debunking and the House Oversight Democrats obviously knew that, which is why they redacted the name of a victim whose identity had already been made public. The apparent reason the Dems wanted her name blacked out? The woman had previously testified that she never saw Donald Trump engaged in any sort of inappropriate behavior. This is how dishonest the Dems were:

Why did Democrats cover up the name when the Estate didn't redact it in the redacted documents provided to the committee?



It's because this victim, Virginia Giuffre, publicly said that she never witnessed wrongdoing by President Trump.



Democrats are trying to create a fake… https://t.co/vd7gw3kJl0 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 12, 2025

But that didn't stop the media from continuing to push the Dems' preferred narratives.

Greg Gutfeld finds the field of "journalism" to be completely beyond repair, and they have done it to themselves:

this latest Epstein hoax reveals how absolutely unsalvageable the media is. they can't change. the most cursory analysis of this latest dump easily debunked this mess. they truly may be the most discredited industry in history. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) November 13, 2025

So many in the media consider their jobs to just pass along, without question or scrutiny, anything the Democrats hand them. This was yet another example.

The MSM was of course more than happy to try and help the Democrats cause a distraction from their Schumer shutdown backfire.

