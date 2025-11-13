Greg Gutfeld Torches Unsalvageable Media for Pushing More Easily Debunked Dem BS

Barbara Comstock So TDS-Inflicted She Falls for OBVIOUS Parody Account Spewing Crazy Trump...
Doug P. | 9:34 AM on November 13, 2025
Screenshot via Fox News

As you know by now, much of the media covered themselves in more "journalism" glory yesterday after the Democrats handed them another fresh narrative and they passed it along to their readers/viewers with the usual unquestioned loyalty. 

One of the emails was basically self-debunking and the House Oversight Democrats obviously knew that, which is why they redacted the name of a victim whose identity had already been made public. The apparent reason the Dems wanted her name blacked out? The woman had previously testified that she never saw Donald Trump engaged in any sort of inappropriate behavior. This is how dishonest the Dems were:

But that didn't stop the media from continuing to push the Dems' preferred narratives. 

Greg Gutfeld finds the field of "journalism" to be completely beyond repair, and they have done it to themselves: 

So many in the media consider their jobs to just pass along, without question or scrutiny, anything the Democrats hand them. This was yet another example. 

The MSM was of course more than happy to try and help the Democrats cause a distraction from their Schumer shutdown backfire. 

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

