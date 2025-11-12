Karoline Leavitt Has an Assignment for the Media About a Redaction in an Email Dems Released

The Democrats' desperation to distract from the shutdown they caused for well over a month and the debacle that Obamacare has become continued today when they tossed some chum in the water for the media to snap up and take away, which of course they did.

House Oversight Democrats released some emails they say are between Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in which Donald Trump's name is mentioned as having spent time with one of the victims. The name of the victim was redacted, and it's looking like the Democrats were the ones who did the redacting.

There was a reason for that:

Here's Virginia Giuffre - the "VICTIM" in the partially-redacted emails leaked by House Dems - clearing President Trump of any wrongful conduct in a sworn deposition.



Dems and their media partners should be ashamed of themselves pic.twitter.com/EOzepnfjwY — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 12, 2025

Just when you think the Dems can't sink lower...

During today's White House briefing, Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt suggested that those who fancy themselves to be "journalists" go and ask some of the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee why they redacted a previously unredacted name and then leaked the emails to the media:

.@PressSec @KarolineLeavitt to CBS’s @Weijia Jiang on today’s House Oversight release of the #EpsteinFiles: “These emails prove absolutely nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong. And what President Trump has always said is that he was from Palm Beach… pic.twitter.com/wGgAvtbcNc — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 12, 2025

Here's the full quote via @CurtisHouck:

“These emails prove absolutely nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong. And what President Trump has always said is that he was from Palm Beach and so was Jeffrey Epstein. Jeffrey Epstein was a member at Mar a Lago until President Trump kicked him out because Jeffrey Epstein was a pedophile and he was a creep. In this email you refer to with the name of a victim that was unredacted now and has since been reported on in this room, SO I will go ahead and say it. Virginia Giuffre. And it was CBS’s own reporting, Weija, that recently wrote that Miss Giuffre maintained, in God rest her soul, that she maintained that there was nothing inappropriate she ever witnessed, that President Trump was always extremely professional and friendly to her. And so, I think it’s a question worth asking the Democrat Party, and you should all go ask them after this briefing of why they chose to redact that name of a victim who has already publicly made statements about her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, is — and is unfortunately no longer with us.”

It's very likely that most reporters won't think that's a question worth asking the Dem Party. But Leavitt citing the journo's own network was a great approach.

However, much of the media will continue to do the Dems' bidding and lie by omission, which they apparently consider to be in their job description.

