John Harwood Says Trump, Vance and Hegseth Aren't Fit to Shine Man of Integrity Mark Milley's Shoes

Doug P. | 12:16 PM on November 12, 2025
meme

Back in January, The Atlantic did an interview with retired Gen. Mark Milley titled "THE PATRIOT: How General Mark Milley protected the Constitution from Donald Trump." Our story at the time also noted that in 2021, MSNBC's Joy Reid called Milley "the greatest patriot that was on duty during the previous administration."

The Atlantic and Joy Reid calling Milley a great patriot speaks volumes, none of them good. Ultimately Secretary of War Pete Hegseth revoked Milley's security clearance (at least partly for a reason we'll get to in a minute). 

But journo John Harwood joined the Milley love-fest after spotting a quote from the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and tried to rub some faces in it: 

"Integrity"?

Some might have another word for it: 

Milley of course denied he did anything wrong

Gen. Mark Milley says he was conducting the duties of his office — not circumventing presidential authority — when he spoke to his Chinese counterpart shortly before last year's election, according to a statement the Pentagon issued Wednesday. 

Milley's actions in the final months of former President Donald Trump's term made headlines this week after a new book by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa said the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was attempting to head off a potential armed conflict when he called Chinese Gen. Li Zuocheng. 

The book, Peril, is not yet released. It describes Milley as being "fearful Trump might spark war," according to The Washington Post.

Sure, Jan. 

The Left and their sympathetic pals in the field of alleged journalism have a very different definition of "integrity."

*****

