YES! Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth REVOKES Gen. Mark Milley's Security Clearance

Brett T.  |  6:15 PM on January 28, 2025
gif

Gen. Mark Milley is retired, but on his way out the door, The Atlantic did a feature interview with him headlined, "THE PATRIOT: How General Mark Milley protected the Constitution from Donald Trump." If The Atlantic is slobbering over Milley like that, you know something's not right with the guy. Not to mention that in 2021, MSNBC's Joy Reid called Milley "the greatest patriot that was on duty during the previous administration."

Now we're hearing that new Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has stripped Milley of his security clearance and security detail.

If this is true … AWESOME. Maybe this will inspire some "white rage" in Milley.

Even Alexander Vindman said Milley must resign when it was learned that Milley had subverted the chain of command when he went behind President Trump's back and called his counterpart in China and told him he'd give him a heads up if Trump was going to launch an attack against them.

Fox News reports:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will announce he is "immediately pulling" retired Gen. Mark Milley's personal security detail and security clearance, multiple senior administration officials tell Fox News. 

The secretary is also directing the new acting Inspector General to conduct a review board to determine if enough evidence exists for Gen. Milley to be stripped of a star in retirement based on his actions to "undermine the chain of command" during President Donald Trump's first term, officials say. 

The Pentagon will also be removing a second portrait of Gen. Milley inside the Pentagon. This one is from the Army's Marshall Corridor on the third floor honoring his service as chief-of-staff of the Army. Fox is told the removal of this second portrait will take place as soon as tonight. This means there will be no more portraits of Gen. Milley inside the Pentagon. 

The now retired Gen. Milley and other former senior Trump aides had been assigned personal security details ever since Iran vowed revenge for the killing of Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike in 2020 ordered by Trump in his first term.

Like Anthony Fauci, Milley can hire his own security.

We suppose this is what you get when you subvert the Commander in Chief.

