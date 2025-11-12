Dem Rep. Stansbury Changed 'Explosive' Tone FAST After a CNN Host Called Out Her Party's Redaction Game

Socialist Democrats Have Their Sights Set on Chuck Schumer and the Rogue Eight...
VIP
Doug P. | 6:40 PM on November 12, 2025
Meme screenshot

The latest Democrat attempt to distract from their shutdown backfire and desperate Obamacare blame game appears to be going down in flames thanks to more dishonesty and disingenuousness. 

An email the House Oversight Democrats released to the media earlier contained the redaction of a name that had previously been made public, and they did it for a reason:

The Dems were trying to only tell less than half of the story? Color us shocked!

The narrative from the Dems got so shameless that even a CNN host called out a member of Congress, who went from "OMG" to "actually we're still looking into it" in record time. Watch: 

The full post from @MediasLies:

Rep. Melanie Stansbury plays the “clueless card” after CNN’s Brianna Keilar corners her on alleged Trump-Epstein ties. 

Stansbury called the newly released emails “extraordinarily explosive,” claiming they prove Trump was hiding something. 

But when Keilar revealed the redacted “victim” in the email had already been identified as Virginia Giuffre, Stansbury backpedaled: “Maybe it is, maybe it isn’t.” 

She went on and claimed: “It is my understanding that it is the White House’s response. They are trying to claim that it is Virginia Giuffre, and we do not know if that is the case or not.” 

From “explosive proof” to “we don’t know” in seconds.

Stansbury seemed pretty surprised that a member of the media didn't seem to realize that her job is to pass along the Democrats' preferred narrative completely without question. 

Yeah, that didn't take long at all. Too bad more people in the media won't perform random acts of actual journalism once in a while!

*****

