White House's Response to Rep. Ilhan Omar Saying She 'Doesn't Mind Being Deported' Is GOLDEN (Arches)

Doug P. | 1:49 PM on November 10, 2025
AngieArtist

It's possible that Rep. Ilhan Omar isn't feeling very influential in this country after the democratic socialist she endorsed for mayor of Minneapolis went down to defeat earlier this month:

And in unison everybody responded "he is not the captain now." 

Omar, who frequently makes it clear she thinks America is a terrible place, has responded to people who have said if it's so bad then leave (instead of trying to turn the U.S. into a different country). She wouldn't mind being deported if it ever came to that: 

Yep, nobody loves America quite like Ilhan Omar!

In any case, the White House account needed exactly zero words and one picture in response to the comments from the Democrat congresswoman from Minnesota: 

Somebody please make sure Omar sees that. 

And if Omar needs a lift to the airport, Trump's got that covered too: 

