White House's Response to Rep. Ilhan Omar Saying She 'Doesn't Mind Being Deported' Is GOLDEN (Arches)

It's possible that Rep. Ilhan Omar isn't feeling very influential in this country after the democratic socialist she endorsed for mayor of Minneapolis went down to defeat earlier this month:

BREAKING 🚨



Somalian endorsed by Ilhan Omar has been DEFEATED in Minneapolis’ mayor race...



👀 pic.twitter.com/4GkiRyxbct — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) November 5, 2025

And in unison everybody responded "he is not the captain now."

Omar, who frequently makes it clear she thinks America is a terrible place, has responded to people who have said if it's so bad then leave (instead of trying to turn the U.S. into a different country). She wouldn't mind being deported if it ever came to that:

Ilhan Omar said she doesn’t mind being deported. “I’m grown; I can live wherever.”



pic.twitter.com/rTWrg9B9xJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 9, 2025

Yep, nobody loves America quite like Ilhan Omar!

In any case, the White House account needed exactly zero words and one picture in response to the comments from the Democrat congresswoman from Minnesota:

Somebody please make sure Omar sees that.

🤣🤣 — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) November 10, 2025

Okay but we can actually stop joking about it and just deport her now? — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) November 10, 2025

And if Omar needs a lift to the airport, Trump's got that covered too:

