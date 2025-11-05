Ilhan Omar-Endorsed Democratic Socialist Omar Fateh Loses Bid for Minneapolis Mayor

Today is a bummer, as Tuesday night looked like a blue tidal wave with Democrats dominating in Virginia, New Jersey, and New York City. If it's any consolation, the election wasn't a clean sweep. It was reported on Wednesday that Omar Fateh, the socialist Muslim mini-Mamdani who was running for mayor of Minneapolis with the backing of Rep. Ilhan Omar, lost to incumbent Jacob Frey.

BREAKING 🚨



Somalian endorsed by Ilhan Omar has been DEFEATED in Minneapolis’ mayor race...



👀 pic.twitter.com/4GkiRyxbct — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) November 5, 2025

What a horrible choice. https://t.co/gcIUkEFALd — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 5, 2025

It was a horrible choice, along the lines of driving Republicans to support Andrew Cuomo's campaign. Minneapolis will still have a super-woke mayor, but at least he's not a socialist, as far as we know.

Guess he’s not the captain now. — The Patriotic Optimist 🇺🇸 (@Patriotic_Opt) November 5, 2025

I mean, if we lost that one, I would have moved to a forest somewhere in Wyoming, become a recluse and called it a day. — MaisyMama (@ctforreal) November 5, 2025

A quantum of solace. — Watch Maga (@WatchMaga) November 5, 2025

Well, it looks like Minnesota isn’t quite New York yet, but definitely heading that direction 😖 — Sean Grefe (@GrefeSean) November 5, 2025

We admit we were taken aback by Fateh's campaign rallies, at which he waved the Somali flag and pledged loyalty to Somalia.

Finally, some hope in Minneapolis, Minnesota pic.twitter.com/qF0XSZo759 — Moses (@Mosesthemoses) November 5, 2025

At least there’s one victory we can be thankful for as a nation. — Derek Schmitz (@DerekSchmitz22) November 5, 2025

The only win from yesterday...



Sadly, Jacob Frey (D) is no conservative. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) November 5, 2025

Frey is no prize, and it's sad that these two are the best that Minneapolis can put out there, but he is the better of the two evils. — Dan Lydell (@DannyBoyLyd) November 5, 2025

Choice between a rock and Somalia. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) November 5, 2025

A real Sophie’s choice. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) November 5, 2025

It's a minor victory, but at least Minneapolis is completely following New York City's lead to the bottom.

