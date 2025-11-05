Ilhan Omar-Endorsed Democratic Socialist Omar Fateh Loses Bid for Minneapolis Mayor

Bill Melugin Explains the Meaning of the Passage of California’s Prop 50
Brett T. | 4:30 PM on November 05, 2025
Today is a bummer, as Tuesday night looked like a blue tidal wave with Democrats dominating in Virginia, New Jersey, and New York City. If it's any consolation, the election wasn't a clean sweep. It was reported on Wednesday that Omar Fateh, the socialist Muslim mini-Mamdani who was running for mayor of Minneapolis with the backing of Rep. Ilhan Omar, lost to incumbent Jacob Frey.

It was a horrible choice, along the lines of driving Republicans to support Andrew Cuomo's campaign. Minneapolis will still have a super-woke mayor, but at least he's not a socialist, as far as we know.

We admit we were taken aback by Fateh's campaign rallies, at which he waved the Somali flag and pledged loyalty to Somalia.

It's a minor victory, but at least Minneapolis is completely following New York City's lead to the bottom.

