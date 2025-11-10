Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Might Have a Post-Retirement Job for Nancy Pelosi

Over the weekend we had a story about Rep. Nancy Pelosi's many years in Congress and how she's had a rate of return on Wall Street investments that would make Gordon Gekko advise her to stop making it so obvious.

Via the New York Post:

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband made at least $130 million in stock profits over the course of the California Democrat’s 37 years in Congress — a staggering return of 16,930%. Pelosi, 85, announced this week she will retire when her term ends in January 2027. The San Francisco pol became famous as the first woman to wield the speaker’s gavel, and infamous for her exceptional stock market returns.

We're guessing that shortly after Pelosi is finished in politics she'll come out and call for a ban on members of Congress trading stocks. Until then, cha-ching!

🚨JUST IN!: According to the NY Post, Nancy Pelosi's return on her stock OUTPERFORMED THE DOW by 17,000% for raking in 133 million from 1987-2025!!



ARE YOU KIDDING ME RIGHT NOW?? She OUTPERFORMED the damn DOW? This is EXACTLY why Americans hate D.C. & nothing will be done!!👇 pic.twitter.com/YdK5TMgN4V — Michelle #AmericaFirst (@MichelleRM68) November 9, 2025

That performance is so impressive that, in a show of bipartisanship, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis might have a job waiting for Pelosi:

We might have to see if we can get Pelosi to run Florida’s pension fund. pic.twitter.com/oHbn4b8fDk — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 10, 2025

DeSantis might want to see if Nancy can start before she leaves Congress just so she still has access to certain... um... privileged information.

I would love some financial advice from Pelosi, or maybe a stock tip or two. https://t.co/HJKUEO9uhl — TEEBO (@TnSmokey81) November 10, 2025

There are now reports that Pelosi's daughter is going to run for state office in California and then maybe even U.S. Congress at some point, possibly in order to keep the family's investment legacy intact for years to come.

