He’s Gotta Go! The View Fumes That Chuck Schumer Failed the Democrat Party...
'Calm DOWN Adolf'! Nazi-Tat Dem Says Chuck Schumer Should STEP DOWN and LOL,...
VIP
Oh Boycott! Democrat Voters Feel Betrayed That Party Only Used Schumer Shutdown to...
Chip Roy's Urgent Texas Warning: Muslim Brotherhood's Calculated Infiltration Targets Stat...
Nancy Mace SUPER-FAN Jarvis Just Needs 1 PIC to Pulverize Bulwarker's Claim That...
Illinois Senate Dem's Double-Jab Brag Backfires: 'Lazy Virtue Shilling' Ratios Him into Ob...
Harry Sisson Explodes After Senate Votes To Reopen Government. This Moment EXPOSES Everyth...
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Vows Dems Will Try to Keep the Shutdown Going While...
Sanity Prevails at the Olympics: 'Women's Sports Is About to see a Sharp...
Somebody's NERVOUS: Adam Schiff's Panicked Response to Trump Pardoning 'Key J6 Instigators...
VIP
Stevie Nicks' Abortion Brag Is About As Gross and Self-Centered As It Can...
Johnson, Trump Steamroll Schumer's Government Shutdown: Dems Demand Exile
BLEH! Woman BRAGS About LITERALLY Kissing Jasmine Crockett's Shoes and SMOD Can't Come...
White House's Response to Rep. Ilhan Omar Saying She 'Doesn't Mind Being Deported'...

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Might Have a Post-Retirement Job for Nancy Pelosi

Doug P. | 4:26 PM on November 10, 2025
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Over the weekend we had a story about Rep. Nancy Pelosi's many years in Congress and how she's had a rate of return on Wall Street investments that would make Gordon Gekko advise her to stop making it so obvious. 

Advertisement

Via the New York Post:

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband made at least $130 million in stock profits over the course of the California Democrat’s 37 years in Congress — a staggering return of 16,930%

Pelosi, 85, announced this week she will retire when her term ends in January 2027. 

The San Francisco pol became famous as the first woman to wield the speaker’s gavel, and infamous for her exceptional stock market returns.

We're guessing that shortly after Pelosi is finished in politics she'll come out and call for a ban on members of Congress trading stocks. Until then, cha-ching!

That performance is so impressive that, in a show of bipartisanship, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis might have a job waiting for Pelosi: 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

DeSantis might want to see if Nancy can start before she leaves Congress just so she still has access to certain... um... privileged information. 

There are now reports that Pelosi's daughter is going to run for state office in California and then maybe even U.S. Congress at some point, possibly in order to keep the family's investment legacy intact for years to come. 

*****

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Nancy Mace SUPER-FAN Jarvis Just Needs 1 PIC to Pulverize Bulwarker's Claim That Dems Won Shutdown Fight
Sam J.
He’s Gotta Go! The View Fumes That Chuck Schumer Failed the Democrat Party and SNAP Benefits Will Resume
Warren Squire
'Calm DOWN Adolf'! Nazi-Tat Dem Says Chuck Schumer Should STEP DOWN and LOL, Break Out the Popcorn (Vid)
Sam J.
Somebody's NERVOUS: Adam Schiff's Panicked Response to Trump Pardoning 'Key J6 Instigators' VERY Telling
Sam J.
Chip Roy's Urgent Texas Warning: Muslim Brotherhood's Calculated Infiltration Targets State Power
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement