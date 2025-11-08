AP Reports Truth About Narco-Terrorist Boats Is More 'Nuanced' Than Trump Says (Then...
Price of Food/Drinks at Mamdani's Victory Party Could Be a Sign of Socialist 'Affordability' to Come

Doug P. | 1:33 PM on November 08, 2025

When running for the job of New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani campaigned on "affordability" along with "fast and free bus service" among other complimentary or low-priced goodies. 

The promised utopia quickly turned to stark reality when Mayor-Elect Mamdani then asked the working class to send his campaign money to help with his transition into office. Hey, getting access to free stuff ain't cheap!

The surprise among Mamdani supporters grew even more during his victory party in NYC this week, where the food and drinks were like the buses soon will be: Fast and free!

Check that. The food and drinks might have been fast, but they certainly weren't free:

From the New York Post:

The music venue’s menu – including PBR beers at $13, Montauk Summer Ale at $16, Indian Wells Chardonnay for $15 and shaker cup cocktails that cost as much as $22 – was posted on X by Politico reporter Jeff Coltin Tuesday night. 

Hampton Water Wine cost $13 while the Paramount old fashioned went for $22 a pop.

Non-alcoholic drinks and pretzel-wrapped hot dogs were a more modest $12 and $10, respectively.

Heck, there was more "free" stuff at the campaign event held by a capitalist candidate:

Republican nominee Sliwa offered two free drinks tickets per attendee as they awaited the Election Day results at Arte Café, an upscale Italian restaurant on the Upper West Side.

After that, supporters coughed up their own cash for booze. But waiters passed around free fried calamari, meatballs, chicken parmesan and shrimp.

Enjoy all the "free" and "affordable" stuff from the democratic socialist, Mamdani voters. Because things are probably about to get worse. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you and have a great weekend!

