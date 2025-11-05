'Soros Cut Him Off Already?' Mamdani Asks People Who Voted for Him to Get Free Stuff to First Send Money

Cutting EBT Is 'Violence,' Says Woman Who Blames Friend's Death on Food Stamp...
Doug P. | 6:40 PM on November 05, 2025
AngieArtist

As you now know, Zohran Mamdani, who definitely doesn't have any communist leanings per his supporters and some in the media, has promised a host of things that should be "free," such as "fast and free" bus service.

Mary Katherine Ham best summed up on that game works with a helpful GIF. 

Yeah, "safe, fast and free" isn't going to come together as advertised, nor is the promise of city-owned grocery stores that will make NYC much more affordable (after all, it worked out great in Kansas City... wait, maybe not). 

However, anybody in the working class who voted for Mamdani to get "free" stuff is being asked to chip in to help his mayoral transition effort. After all, you can't get "free" stuff without first ponying up a donation to help create the promised utopia: 

Hey, getting access to free stuff ain't cheap!

We have a strange feeling there's going to end up being a vibe that can best be summed up with a Peanuts meme: 

It's on the way, just wait for it!

Here's the related question of the day: 

That certainly could be. 

Who could have possibly predicted that!? 

*****

