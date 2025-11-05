'Soros Cut Him Off Already?' Mamdani Asks People Who Voted for Him to Get Free Stuff to First Send Money

As you now know, Zohran Mamdani, who definitely doesn't have any communist leanings per his supporters and some in the media, has promised a host of things that should be "free," such as "fast and free" bus service.

Mary Katherine Ham best summed up on that game works with a helpful GIF.

I don't think the buses will be safe, fast, and free. pic.twitter.com/QvpwDoyLuu — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 5, 2025

Yeah, "safe, fast and free" isn't going to come together as advertised, nor is the promise of city-owned grocery stores that will make NYC much more affordable (after all, it worked out great in Kansas City... wait, maybe not).

However, anybody in the working class who voted for Mamdani to get "free" stuff is being asked to chip in to help his mayoral transition effort. After all, you can't get "free" stuff without first ponying up a donation to help create the promised utopia:

UH — Mamdani is ALREADY asking “working people who have been left behind” to donate money to his transition team.pic.twitter.com/zvsuwL2hAA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 5, 2025

Hey, getting access to free stuff ain't cheap!

We have a strange feeling there's going to end up being a vibe that can best be summed up with a Peanuts meme:

Thy voted for Mamdani for the free stuff, not to pay for his transition team, and are already struggling to make ends meet pic.twitter.com/KqZqsNGFSY — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) November 5, 2025

It's on the way, just wait for it!

Why does a transition team need citizen donations? Shouldn’t Commie Mamdani be using taxpayer money to pay for his empty promises? — Lady Curmudgeon (@LadyCurmudgeon) November 5, 2025

Here's the related question of the day:

Did Soros cut him off already. — Steve (@SteveL3385) November 5, 2025

That certainly could be.

From "free groceries and busses," to "I need money" in a SNAP! https://t.co/reD6tMaDnX — Mark Atom 🇺🇲 (@OkumzRayzer) November 5, 2025

Who could have possibly predicted that!?

