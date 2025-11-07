VIP
So Many Democrats Spreading LIE About ICE Snatching a Preschool Teacher, So LITTLE...
100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Breaks Down With Regret for Saving The World
Blue-Check Journo Shares Video of Expensive Smartphone to Rant at Trump Over Her...
She's Just NOT Good at This: Dem Rep Who Accidentally Told the Truth...
VIP
Dr. Oz Explains What REALLY Happened in the Oval Office When a Man...
IT'S ALL A PLOT! Lefty Claims Trump Is Only TARGETING Blue Airports ......
Suffering Is KEY: Byron York Exposes Democrat Playbook, Shows WHY They're Actively Keeping...
THERE It Is! Dem Sen. Ed Markey Helpfully Explains Why the Democrats Own...
Scott Jennings Suggests Trump Hire Nancy Pelosi for This JOB and LOOK on...
'Not the Best Pitch': Rep. Chip Roy Translates Dem Senator's Admission About Obamacare
Peak Loser Energy: Ryan Grim Threatens to Block Grok Like a Toddler Swearing...
Sec. Hegseth Goes Full Beast Mode at Patriot Awards: No More DEI, Drag,...
Scott Jennings Dodges Lightning on CNN As Democrat Laughably Claims Obamacare Lowered Heal...
VIP
Mike Johnson: Nancy Pelosi’s Retirement Means the Democrats’ New Radicals Are Pushing Out...

Fired DOJ Staffer Says He Threw a Sandwich at an Officer to Protect the Rights of Immigrants

Doug P. | 2:32 PM on November 07, 2025
Twitter

As we told you yesterday, a DC jury found a former Justice Department employee not guilty of misdemeanor assault for throwing a sandwich at an ICE officer.

A jury on Thursday acquitted a D.C. man who was charged with assault after throwing a sandwich at a federal agent during President Donald Trump’s crime crackdown in the nation’s capital. 

The one-sided food fight, which was captured on video and spread through social media, became a slapstick symbol of resistance to Trump’s summertime takeover of local law enforcement. The defendant, Sean C. Dunn, said he was speaking out against what he characterized as fascism and anti-migrant policies from the Trump administration.

Advertisement

We're just guessing that if he were a participant in a pro-Trump rally and threw a sandwich at an officer who was just trying to enforce laws the outcome would have been quite different. 

But, just as the Founding Fathers envisioned, the guy said he threw the sandwich at an officer because he was "protecting the rights of immigrants" (illegal aliens): 

A guy who believes that you "protect rights" by throwing a sandwich at law enforcement personnel was working at the Justice Department as a paralegal. Just perfect. 

Recommended

Blue-Check Journo Shares Video of Expensive Smartphone to Rant at Trump Over Her SNAP Balance and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Advertisement

Hey, it's right there in the Constitution! Wait, maybe not. 

One thing's for sure: This guy will most likely be a featured speaker at an upcoming "No Kings" rally. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Blue-Check Journo Shares Video of Expensive Smartphone to Rant at Trump Over Her SNAP Balance and HOOBOY
Sam J.
She's Just NOT Good at This: Dem Rep Who Accidentally Told the Truth About Taxes Steps In It AGAIN -Watch
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Suggests Trump Hire Nancy Pelosi for This JOB and LOOK on Kasie Hunt's Face Is PRICELESS
Sam J.
IT'S ALL A PLOT! Lefty Claims Trump Is Only TARGETING Blue Airports ... There's Just ONE Big Problem
Sam J.
Suffering Is KEY: Byron York Exposes Democrat Playbook, Shows WHY They're Actively Keeping Gov Shutdown
Sam J.
Sec. Hegseth Goes Full Beast Mode at Patriot Awards: No More DEI, Drag, or Climate Nonsense
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Blue-Check Journo Shares Video of Expensive Smartphone to Rant at Trump Over Her SNAP Balance and HOOBOY Sam J.
Advertisement