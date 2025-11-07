Fired DOJ Staffer Says He Threw a Sandwich at an Officer to Protect the Rights of Immigrants

As we told you yesterday, a DC jury found a former Justice Department employee not guilty of misdemeanor assault for throwing a sandwich at an ICE officer.

A jury on Thursday acquitted a D.C. man who was charged with assault after throwing a sandwich at a federal agent during President Donald Trump’s crime crackdown in the nation’s capital. The one-sided food fight, which was captured on video and spread through social media, became a slapstick symbol of resistance to Trump’s summertime takeover of local law enforcement. The defendant, Sean C. Dunn, said he was speaking out against what he characterized as fascism and anti-migrant policies from the Trump administration.

We're just guessing that if he were a participant in a pro-Trump rally and threw a sandwich at an officer who was just trying to enforce laws the outcome would have been quite different.

But, just as the Founding Fathers envisioned, the guy said he threw the sandwich at an officer because he was "protecting the rights of immigrants" (illegal aliens):

Remember the loser who was fired from the DOJ after throwing a sandwich at an ICE officer?



Well he claims he THREW THE SAMMY! to "protect the rights of immigrants".



A true hero. 🤡✨pic.twitter.com/bxJIcBhxRS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 7, 2025

A guy who believes that you "protect rights" by throwing a sandwich at law enforcement personnel was working at the Justice Department as a paralegal. Just perfect.

The best way to protect the rights of immigrants is to throw sandwiches at people. https://t.co/4VybcLgcIZ — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) November 7, 2025

Hey, it's right there in the Constitution! Wait, maybe not.

One thing's for sure: This guy will most likely be a featured speaker at an upcoming "No Kings" rally.

*****

