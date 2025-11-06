DC Jury's Sandwich Slam: Assault on Fed Agent? Nah—Just 'Protected Protest' in Two-Tiered Justice Hell

A jury acquitted a man caught on video getting in the face of a law enforcement office and then throwing a sandwich at him. Apparently, assault of law enforcement is just fine in DC.

Breaking news: A jury acquitted a D.C. man who was charged with assault after throwing a sandwich at a federal agent.



The one-sided food fight became a slapstick symbol of resistance to President Trump's" summertime takeover of local law enforcement. https://t.co/OVah2ISytU — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 6, 2025

Some of the January 6 participants never did a thing to an officer and received stiff sentences. Apparently, Lady Justice isn't so blind.

A jury on Thursday acquitted a D.C. man who was charged with assault after throwing a sandwich at a federal agent during President Donald Trump’s crime crackdown in the nation’s capital. The one-sided food fight, which was captured on video and spread through social media, became a slapstick symbol of resistance to Trump’s summertime takeover of local law enforcement. The defendant, Sean C. Dunn, said he was speaking out against what he characterized as fascism and anti-migrant policies from the Trump administration.

If I walked up to a law enforcement officer where I live and threw a subway sandwich at them I would be arrested and convicted, because sanity demands that. https://t.co/0qsQaQtQ6W — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) November 6, 2025

Not surprisingly, sanity is not easily found in DC these days.

Remember, to Democrats their people are justified in their behavior and therefore not criminals, but you're a "threat to democracy" and will be treated accordingly. https://t.co/c8OvvmgRHC — Steve (@solomonsd21) November 6, 2025

Democrats are allowed to break the law because it's righteous or something.

Apparently getting in a law enforcement officer's face and throwing food at him is First Amendment-protected activity in the District of Columbia. Worth noting. https://t.co/BQst7645gB — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 6, 2025

Suddenly, Leftists don't 'back the blue' as they did after January 6. Funny how that changed.

Two-tiered justice, illustrated.

D.C. is incapable of self-governance; revoke now.

As the Constitution intended. https://t.co/Trc04uYz40 — MattBan (@1stFreeMatt) November 6, 2025

Sandwich thing is kind of funny but the subtext is that a libtard could probably get away with murder in the District of Columbia https://t.co/a3XRvQtJbA — Douglass Mackey (@DougMackeyCase) November 6, 2025

That's the scary part.

You can assault a federal officer and if you’re a lib, a DC jury will let you off.



They put people in jail for years over thus type of thing from J6 https://t.co/XzqSVije3E — elmo (@hicsuntleones02) November 6, 2025

Bingo!

Oh look. Another one of those slippery slopes the left always seems to think goes one way — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) November 6, 2025

Now conservatives know sandwich throwing is fine as an act of protest. Just kidding. A conservative would be put under the jail.

I can't wait to see people hurling sandwiches at teachers, town councilors, mayors, policemen, judges, all in the name of "slapstick" good fun protesting. — Bruce Phillips (@Gw33pR) November 6, 2025

Sounds like a party!

