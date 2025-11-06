SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
DC Jury's Sandwich Slam: Assault on Fed Agent? Nah—Just 'Protected Protest' in Two-Tiered Justice Hell

justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on November 06, 2025
(AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

A jury acquitted a man caught on video getting in the face of a law enforcement office and then throwing a sandwich at him. Apparently, assault of law enforcement is just fine in DC.

Some of the January 6 participants never did a thing to an officer and received stiff sentences. Apparently, Lady Justice isn't so blind. 

A jury on Thursday acquitted a D.C. man who was charged with assault after throwing a sandwich at a federal agent during President Donald Trump’s crime crackdown in the nation’s capital.

The one-sided food fight, which was captured on video and spread through social media, became a slapstick symbol of resistance to Trump’s summertime takeover of local law enforcement. The defendant, Sean C. Dunn, said he was speaking out against what he characterized as fascism and anti-migrant policies from the Trump administration.

Not surprisingly, sanity is not easily found in DC these days.

Democrats are allowed to break the law because it's righteous or something.

Suddenly, Leftists don't 'back the blue' as they did after January 6. Funny how that changed.

That's the scary part. 

Bingo!

Now conservatives know sandwich throwing is fine as an act of protest. Just kidding. A conservative would be put under the jail.

Sounds like a party!

CRIME DONALD TRUMP FREE SPEECH JANUARY 6 LAW AND ORDER

