DC Jury's Sandwich Slam: Assault on Fed Agent? Nah—Just 'Protected Protest' in Two-Tiered Justice Hell

A jury acquitted a man caught on video getting in the face of a law enforcement office and then throwing a sandwich at him. Apparently, assault of law enforcement is just fine in DC.
Breaking news: A jury acquitted a D.C. man who was charged with assault after throwing a sandwich at a federal agent.— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 6, 2025
The one-sided food fight became a slapstick symbol of resistance to President Trump's" summertime takeover of local law enforcement. https://t.co/OVah2ISytU
Some of the January 6 participants never did a thing to an officer and received stiff sentences. Apparently, Lady Justice isn't so blind.
A jury on Thursday acquitted a D.C. man who was charged with assault after throwing a sandwich at a federal agent during President Donald Trump’s crime crackdown in the nation’s capital.
The one-sided food fight, which was captured on video and spread through social media, became a slapstick symbol of resistance to Trump’s summertime takeover of local law enforcement. The defendant, Sean C. Dunn, said he was speaking out against what he characterized as fascism and anti-migrant policies from the Trump administration.
If I walked up to a law enforcement officer where I live and threw a subway sandwich at them I would be arrested and convicted, because sanity demands that. https://t.co/0qsQaQtQ6W— David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) November 6, 2025
Not surprisingly, sanity is not easily found in DC these days.
Remember, to Democrats their people are justified in their behavior and therefore not criminals, but you're a "threat to democracy" and will be treated accordingly. https://t.co/c8OvvmgRHC— Steve (@solomonsd21) November 6, 2025
Democrats are allowed to break the law because it's righteous or something.
Apparently getting in a law enforcement officer's face and throwing food at him is First Amendment-protected activity in the District of Columbia. Worth noting. https://t.co/BQst7645gB— Byron York (@ByronYork) November 6, 2025
Suddenly, Leftists don't 'back the blue' as they did after January 6. Funny how that changed.
Two-tiered justice, illustrated.— MattBan (@1stFreeMatt) November 6, 2025
D.C. is incapable of self-governance; revoke now.
As the Constitution intended. https://t.co/Trc04uYz40
Sandwich thing is kind of funny but the subtext is that a libtard could probably get away with murder in the District of Columbia https://t.co/a3XRvQtJbA— Douglass Mackey (@DougMackeyCase) November 6, 2025
That's the scary part.
You can assault a federal officer and if you’re a lib, a DC jury will let you off.— elmo (@hicsuntleones02) November 6, 2025
They put people in jail for years over thus type of thing from J6 https://t.co/XzqSVije3E
Bingo!
November 6, 2025
Oh look. Another one of those slippery slopes the left always seems to think goes one way— Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) November 6, 2025
Now conservatives know sandwich throwing is fine as an act of protest. Just kidding. A conservative would be put under the jail.
I can't wait to see people hurling sandwiches at teachers, town councilors, mayors, policemen, judges, all in the name of "slapstick" good fun protesting.— Bruce Phillips (@Gw33pR) November 6, 2025
Sounds like a party!
