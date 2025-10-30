MAZE Cues Up Reminders That Gavin Newsom Is REALLY Into Recycling (This Anti-Trump Talking Point)

Democrat Rep. Bynum Blames Republican 'Poison Pill' in CR, Can't Name It—Votes for...
Doug P. | 2:42 PM on October 30, 2025
Meme

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who couldn't make it more obvious that he's going to run for president in 2028 (even though he's already said that Trump's going to cancel that election so we don't know why he'd bother), was interviewed this week by ABC News' Jonathan Karl.

As we told you yesterday, Newsom earned plenty of unintentional laughter after this high praise for former President Biden:

"Successful" at what, Gavin? If the politics thing doesn't work out Newsom certainly could have a promising career in comedy. 

In the same interview, Newsom said that Trump is basically "weakness masquerading as strength":

This projection about weakness from the governor who only had one of his cities cleaned up because the leader of the CCP was visiting his state? 

Newsom's a self-proclaimed environmentalist, which means he's into recycling, and as @mazemoore's video compilation demonstrates, that even extends to his anti-Trump talking points:

Newsom needs some new material. 

Noticing a similarity to another California politician (well, FORMER California politician)?

Hopefully in this case the significance in the passage of time ends up being that Newsom ends up getting trounced in his effort to be the president someday, just like Kamala. 

