MAZE Cues Up Reminders That Gavin Newsom Is REALLY Into Recycling (This Anti-Trump Talking Point)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who couldn't make it more obvious that he's going to run for president in 2028 (even though he's already said that Trump's going to cancel that election so we don't know why he'd bother), was interviewed this week by ABC News' Jonathan Karl.

Advertisement

As we told you yesterday, Newsom earned plenty of unintentional laughter after this high praise for former President Biden:

Gavin Newsom: Joe Biden “one of the most successful presidents in the last century."



"I will defend that to my grave."



You do that, Gav. pic.twitter.com/SiUJIeyfgU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 29, 2025

"Successful" at what, Gavin? If the politics thing doesn't work out Newsom certainly could have a promising career in comedy.

In the same interview, Newsom said that Trump is basically "weakness masquerading as strength":

Gov. Gavin Newsom tells ABC News’ @JonKarl that he hopes the next Democratic president will reverse President Trump’s White House renovations, calling them “a vulgar display” and “symbolism of weakness masquerading as strength.” pic.twitter.com/elIuvGBM8H — ABC News (@ABC) October 30, 2025

This projection about weakness from the governor who only had one of his cities cleaned up because the leader of the CCP was visiting his state?

Newsom's a self-proclaimed environmentalist, which means he's into recycling, and as @mazemoore's video compilation demonstrates, that even extends to his anti-Trump talking points:

Now Gavin Newsom is calling the East Wing Ballroom "weakness masquerading as strength." 🤣



Keep going Gavin. So creative!pic.twitter.com/FpeFRIh7Uq — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 30, 2025

Newsom needs some new material.

Same old BS line. Learn a new catch phrase @GavinNewsom. https://t.co/Sf1nOeRwcm — Land of the free 🇺🇸 (@land4thefree) October 30, 2025

Noticing a similarity to another California politician (well, FORMER California politician)?

He is like Kamala with her talking points. They are robots misfiring. https://t.co/P9Eg4FqQQc — LiseLaSalle@The Trouble With Justice (@Thetroublewit) October 30, 2025

His version of "What can be, unburdened by what has been" — WallyBallou (@HarryPoulter7) October 30, 2025

Hopefully in this case the significance in the passage of time ends up being that Newsom ends up getting trounced in his effort to be the president someday, just like Kamala.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!