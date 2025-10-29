VIP
My Hero! Gavin Newsom Says Biden Is One of the Most Successful Presidents in the Last Hundred Years

Warren Squire | 11:10 PM on October 29, 2025
California Governor Gavin Newsom has presidential aspirations. That’s no secret. But he should have kept his opinion about former President Joe Biden to himself. Newsom says Biden is one of the most successful presidents in the last hundred years, and there’s no convincing him otherwise.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Newsom is certainly a narcissist.

It’s hard to imagine anyone wanting to emulate Biden’s presidency, which probably explains this perplexed face made by Jon Karl of ABC News

You’ll get no argument from us!

No one wants a repeat of the Biden presidency, so this praise will probably come back to haunt Newsom if he campaigns for the Democrat Party presidential nomination.

You don’t need brains to win an election as a Democrat in California.

Several posters consider Biden a titanic disaster.

Maybe that’s what Newsom also meant when he said Biden was ‘successful.’

Posters are confused by Newsom’s endorsement of Biden since he’s not forced to defend him like other Dems.

If Biden is his hero and he ranks him as a great president, then that’s pretty disqualifying for someone who wants to sit in the Oval Office. Most people want to forget Biden's presidency, just like Biden already has.

