My Hero! Gavin Newsom Says Biden Is One of the Most Successful Presidents in the Last Hundred Years

California Governor Gavin Newsom has presidential aspirations. That’s no secret. But he should have kept his opinion about former President Joe Biden to himself. Newsom says Biden is one of the most successful presidents in the last hundred years, and there’s no convincing him otherwise.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Gavin Newsom: Joe Biden “one of the most successful presidents in the last century."



"I will defend that to my grave."



You do that, Gav. pic.twitter.com/SiUJIeyfgU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 29, 2025

Ridiculous amounts of hair products have been seeping into his brains for a very long time. — Kelly (@RebelChick66) October 29, 2025

Let’s be honest here, Gavin thinks he’s been successful too so full throttle delusion. — Old Craftsman (@craftsmanwrench) October 29, 2025

Newsom is certainly a narcissist.

It’s hard to imagine anyone wanting to emulate Biden’s presidency, which probably explains this perplexed face made by Jon Karl of ABC News.

The look says it all — Deidre Coll (@coll_drose) October 29, 2025

😂😂😂🤣🤣 that look! priceless! WE ALL made this look when the criminal spoke! — pebbles (@pebbles9677) October 29, 2025

The Best Part😅😂 — JDPatriot62 (@JDPatriot62) October 29, 2025

You’ll get no argument from us!

No one wants a repeat of the Biden presidency, so this praise will probably come back to haunt Newsom if he campaigns for the Democrat Party presidential nomination.

Wow. Another highlight for the reel when he’s arrogant enough to run for president. 😆😂 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 29, 2025

Imagine hitching up your political future to the legacy of Joe Biden 😭 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 29, 2025

He’s just not too bright I guess. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 29, 2025

You don’t need brains to win an election as a Democrat in California.

Several posters consider Biden a titanic disaster.

"Joe Biden was a success"?



Might as well say "Captain Edward Smith's maiden voyage on the Titanic was one of the most successful cruises in history." — Retired Roger (@Dean_of_Numbers) October 29, 2025

Creditably and facts are not important to Newsom. Just expounding the DNC mantra as the last deck chair slides into the water. pic.twitter.com/SkakwYPaVk — Xavier Roder (@XavierRoder) October 29, 2025

That’s quite an anchor to wrap around your neck. — Doug McMain (@doug28811) October 29, 2025

Well, if destroying and destabilizing the country was the mission and purpose of the Biden installation - then yes: truly successful — flacalgal (@Lanalou52) October 29, 2025

Maybe that’s what Newsom also meant when he said Biden was ‘successful.’

Posters are confused by Newsom’s endorsement of Biden since he’s not forced to defend him like other Dems.

Is this Ai? 🤣🤣



I thought the only people on board the Biden train were KJP, Hunter, and Mamala. Only because they’re dug in too deep.



Newscum simply can not keep up this narrative once the Democratic primaries are here in a few years. — Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) October 29, 2025

I urge Gavin Newsom to continue to praise Joe Biden as "one of the most successful Presidents". This will only help Republicans. Even lots of Democrats would not agree with his lie and are tying to distance themselves from Biden's trainwreck Presidency. — CatDog99 (@dog99_cat) October 29, 2025

So from this we can quickly determine that Gavin Newsom is not presidential material. — Scott Donnell (@ScottDonnell13) October 29, 2025

If Biden is his hero and he ranks him as a great president, then that’s pretty disqualifying for someone who wants to sit in the Oval Office. Most people want to forget Biden's presidency, just like Biden already has.

