Pete Hegseth's Post and Video Will Trigger Dems Demanding an End to Vaporizing Narco-Trafficking Boats

The Trump White House and Defense Department strikes on boats that are said to be attempting to smuggle drugs to the United States has drawn some heavy criticism from Democrats. One House Dem even tried to warn Republicans about who a President Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might target if she's ever elected president (God help us).

Dems are demanding answers, because their top priorities are obviously to protect illegal aliens, criminals in big cities and foreign drug smugglers:

Sen. Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Wednesday that the Trump administration has briefed Republicans — but not Democrats — on the boat strikes. The military briefing at the Capitol comes as the Senate is facing a potential vote on a war powers resolution that would prohibit strikes in or near Venezuela unless Congress approves the military action. “Shutting Democrats out of a briefing on U.S. military strikes and withholding the legal justification for those strikes from half the Senate is indefensible and dangerous,” Warner of Virginia said in a statement.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has responded to those Democrat concerns by... posting details and a video about the latest drug smuggling boat that was taken out:

Earlier today, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on yet another narco-trafficking vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO) in the Eastern Pacific.



This vessel, like all the others, was known by our… pic.twitter.com/mBOLA5RYQe — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) October 29, 2025

Earlier today, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on yet another narco-trafficking vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO) in the Eastern Pacific. This vessel, like all the others, was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics. Four male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel—and killed—during the strike, which was conducted in international waters. No U.S. forces were harmed in this strike. The Western Hemisphere is no longer a safe haven for narco-terrorists bringing drugs to our shores to poison Americans. The Department of War will continue to hunt them down and eliminate them wherever they operate.

As much as it angers the Democrats, a signal has been sent:

And that's the signal.

Bet the drug traffickers are getting a bit nervous about any boat excursions… https://t.co/4MEpXISKVh — Prairie 🇺🇸 Patriot (@LilyandLight) October 30, 2025

You would certainly think so.

