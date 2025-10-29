Dem Wants MAGA Who Are OK With Trump's Drug Boat Strikes to Imagine Who Gets Killed If AOC Is President

Ever since President Trump took office for his second term earlier this year, we've seen the Democrat "priorities" on full display. The Dems have gone to bat for criminal illegal aliens and gotten triggered by Trump's efforts to fight crime in big cities. Now the Dems are coming to the defense of foreign drug smugglers who are trying to get their poison to the U.S. mainland by boat but are being thwarted by strikes blowing up the boats and the contents.

One House Democrat would like Republicans to think about the possible future consequences, and yes, he said it out loud:

NEW: Dem Rep. Jim Himes tells "MAGA" they better think twice about supporting strikes on drug traffickers because they "need to imagine who gets killed" when AOC is president.



"You know, there will be a Democratic president someday..."



"She's going to do what she's going to do… pic.twitter.com/WSGGMxnu2M — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 29, 2025

He actually said that out loud? Yep. That's how these Democrats actually think and what they are hoping to see.

This is the mainstream Democrat position. They keep saying it out loud for all to hear. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 29, 2025

Do these Dems actually ever listen to themselves?

"Be careful supporting attacks on drug traffickers, because if a Democrat gets elected president WE WILL BOMB YOU" 😳 pic.twitter.com/DnDZN4ZcYa — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) October 29, 2025

Yep, the congressional Left is totally sane and in step with the Average U.S. citizen.

The inability to explain the difference between a narcoterrorist on a drug boat in the middle of the ocean, and their domestic political opponents is worrisome, to say the least. https://t.co/WlLz31cCX3 — Kyle Shideler (@ShidelerK) October 29, 2025

Voters need to always keep in mind the people the Dems will fight for, and law-abiding Americans aren't it.

