Sen. Ted Cruz Has Some Choice Words After Chuck Grassley's Revelations About Him...
Shockwave: DeSantis Kicks Out H-1B Professors, Declares Florida is 'America First' in High...
Scram Scam! Gallup Polling Reveals Climate Change Concerns Are Collapsing Among American V...
Mehdi Hasan Marks Anniversary of Beeper Joke, Wonders If He, the Abused, Is...
Hakeem Jeffries Runs to MSNBC to Blame Trump for the Bad Effects of...
VIP
SNAP Reform: Enforce Child Support, Ban Junk Foods & DoorDash—Make It Truly Supplemental
Government Shutdown Chaos, Biden Autopen Scandal, and California’s Redistricting Battle
Exactly a Year Ago Biden Attempted a Blanket Insult That's Now in the...
Nancy Pelosi: The Anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ Protests Were Totally Spontaneous, Organic, and Ap...
Scott Jennings Argues With Dem Who Maintains Biden Is ‘Sharp As a Tack’...
Julie Kelly Has More on Lengths Biden-Era DOJ and FBI Went to Stop...
Schumer, Jeffries Crushed by Shock Poll: Americans Trash Dems, Trust Trump
Yogurt, Sharia, and Cheap Labor: How Idaho Became an Unexpected Battleground
VIP
Tim Walz's Economic Argument for More SNAP Spending Explains a LOT

Dem Wants MAGA Who Are OK With Trump's Drug Boat Strikes to Imagine Who Gets Killed If AOC Is President

Doug P. | 5:10 PM on October 29, 2025

Ever since President Trump took office for his second term earlier this year, we've seen the Democrat "priorities" on full display. The Dems have gone to bat for criminal illegal aliens and gotten triggered by Trump's efforts to fight crime in big cities. Now the Dems are coming to the defense of foreign drug smugglers who are trying to get their poison to the U.S. mainland by boat but are being thwarted by strikes blowing up the boats and the contents. 

Advertisement

One House Democrat would like Republicans to think about the possible future consequences, and yes, he said it out loud:

He actually said that out loud? Yep. That's how these Democrats actually think and what they are hoping to see. 

Do these Dems actually ever listen to themselves?

Recommended

Sen. Ted Cruz Has Some Choice Words After Chuck Grassley's Revelations About Him Being Spied On
Doug P.
Advertisement

Yep, the congressional Left is totally sane and in step with the Average U.S. citizen. 

Voters need to always keep in mind the people the Dems will fight for, and law-abiding Americans aren't it. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Ted Cruz Has Some Choice Words After Chuck Grassley's Revelations About Him Being Spied On
Doug P.
Shockwave: DeSantis Kicks Out H-1B Professors, Declares Florida is 'America First' in Higher Ed
justmindy
Mehdi Hasan Marks Anniversary of Beeper Joke, Wonders If He, the Abused, Is Also Banned From CNN
Brett T.
Scott Jennings Argues With Dem Who Maintains Biden Is ‘Sharp As a Tack’ As Autopen Scandal Heats Up
Warren Squire
Scram Scam! Gallup Polling Reveals Climate Change Concerns Are Collapsing Among American Voters
Warren Squire
Exactly a Year Ago Biden Attempted a Blanket Insult That's Now in the 'Backfired BADLY' Hall of Fame
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sen. Ted Cruz Has Some Choice Words After Chuck Grassley's Revelations About Him Being Spied On Doug P.
Advertisement