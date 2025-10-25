CNN: Pentagon Confirms Trump Is Possibly Illegally ’Funneling’ Donor’s Aid to Military
Calla Walsh: From Cozying Up to Warren and Markey to Simping for Hamas...
Kamala Harris Teases Presidential Run in BBC Interview
ABC News' Post About What Trump 'Will Likely Name His New $300 Million...
Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Gambit: Vote for Me, Bigots, or Wear the Islamophobe...
DHS Just Referred What Dems Called a FEMA 'Conspiracy Theory' to the DOJ...
NY Times Trips HARD Over Biden During Attempt to Help Dems Sound Trump...
Schumer Shuts Down Government to Appease 'Left-Wing Nutty Base'
VIP
New 'Federal Worker Food Lines' Talking Point for the TDS Crowd Is Another...
Sen. Chris Murphy (and Other Dems/Media) Are Now Trying to Blame the House...
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Scolds Journo for Using 'Sci-Fi' Term Instead of 'Undocument...
Jasmine Crockett Has a DEVASTATING New Attack Against Trump (You'll Never Guess What...
Suspect in a U-Haul Shot Attempting to Ram Personnel at a California Coast...
VIP
Dem Strategist Meghan Hayes Makes Electrifying WH Discovery During Ballroom Derangement Ep...

NY Times Publishes an Obituary of Sorts for the WH East Wing (When It's 'Journalism' That Has Died)

Doug P. | 4:10 PM on October 25, 2025
Meme screenshot

The corporate media's been busy all putting their own spin on President Trump redoing the White House East Wing and adding a ballroom that future presidents can use. 

Advertisement

ABC News has been poring over satellite photos searching for anything that might assist the Democrats in their fake pearl clutching episodes, Politico reported the WH construction project has "sent shock waves," and the teardown portion has even been compared to the 9/11 attack by somebody in the throes of a massive attack of Ballroom Derangement Syndrome. 

The New York Times is now in the process of eulogizing the East Wing while working hard to avoid the fact that it's going to be replaced and reopened: 

The Times had a separate East Wing obit of sorts yesterday:

Recommended

CNN: Pentagon Confirms Trump Is Possibly Illegally ’Funneling’ Donor’s Aid to Military
Brett T.
Advertisement

"Did the NYT cry and lament when historic statues all across our land were defaced and destroyed in 2020?"

Oh no, that was "social justice!" But Trump redoing the East Wing and building a ballroom really offends the traditional Americana senses of the same people. Sorry, we don't buy the fake outrage. 

Maybe all this is just a media attempt to distract everybody from looking at the abomination of an eyesore that so far is the Obama Presidential Library construction in Chicago. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN: Pentagon Confirms Trump Is Possibly Illegally ’Funneling’ Donor’s Aid to Military
Brett T.
Calla Walsh: From Cozying Up to Warren and Markey to Simping for Hamas and Iran’s Terrorist Tantrum Squad
justmindy
DHS Just Referred What Dems Called a FEMA 'Conspiracy Theory' to the DOJ for Possible Prosecutions
Doug P.
ABC News' Post About What Trump 'Will Likely Name His New $300 Million WH Ballroom' vs. Story Headline
Doug P.
Jasmine Crockett Has a DEVASTATING New Attack Against Trump (You'll Never Guess What It Is)
Grateful Calvin
Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Gambit: Vote for Me, Bigots, or Wear the Islamophobe Label Forever
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN: Pentagon Confirms Trump Is Possibly Illegally ’Funneling’ Donor’s Aid to Military Brett T.
Advertisement