NY Times Publishes an Obituary of Sorts for the WH East Wing (When It's 'Journalism' That Has Died)

The corporate media's been busy all putting their own spin on President Trump redoing the White House East Wing and adding a ballroom that future presidents can use.

ABC News has been poring over satellite photos searching for anything that might assist the Democrats in their fake pearl clutching episodes, Politico reported the WH construction project has "sent shock waves," and the teardown portion has even been compared to the 9/11 attack by somebody in the throes of a massive attack of Ballroom Derangement Syndrome.

The New York Times is now in the process of eulogizing the East Wing while working hard to avoid the fact that it's going to be replaced and reopened:

The Saturday New York Times pens a literal obituary for the East Wing of the White House, half page and above the fold.



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/5txkjEcgmD — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 25, 2025

The Times had a separate East Wing obit of sorts yesterday:

The pathetic NY Times has the sads for the East Wing.



Guess what?



It's not gone, it's being remodeled and rebuilt...which is badly needed!



Did the NYT cry and lament when historic statues all across our land were defaced and destroyed in 2020??? Ones that were NEVER replaced! pic.twitter.com/a6lwqpZI43 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) October 24, 2025

"Did the NYT cry and lament when historic statues all across our land were defaced and destroyed in 2020?"

Oh no, that was "social justice!" But Trump redoing the East Wing and building a ballroom really offends the traditional Americana senses of the same people. Sorry, we don't buy the fake outrage.

No one outside the "progressive" media bubble gives a tinker's damn and the left only cares about it because Trump is doing it.



Just unhinged hysterics everywhere. https://t.co/0g0Z0ZITyT — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) October 25, 2025

Maybe all this is just a media attempt to distract everybody from looking at the abomination of an eyesore that so far is the Obama Presidential Library construction in Chicago.

