ABC News Pores Over Satellite Images to Let Us Know What Trump's WH Project Is Destroying

ABC News has been doing some heavy lifting today. First they reported on the arraignment of New York Attorney General Letitia James on charges of mortgage fraud by reminding everybody that "Trump's handpicked Attorney General" Pam Bondi runs the Justice Department (we don't recall a lot of headlines about "Biden's handpicked AG" when Trump was being charged with alleged crimes).

Up next for ABC is trying to help out the Democrats with their narratives about Trump's East Wing project at the White House. We are now at the "satellite images show" portion of the story.

No, seriously:

Satellite images show that President Trump's project to build a $300 million grand ballroom appears to have removed two historic magnolia trees on the White House grounds, as well as the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden. https://t.co/DyKNsOvhCX — ABC News (@ABC) October 24, 2025

Isn't it special how the media's going full "Zero Dark Thirty" over a White House renovation project? Apparently the TDS crowd has launched a dedicated satellite!

They also mowed the historic grass. — Matt Culpepper (@2300gearjammer) October 24, 2025

That'll be the next thing ABC observes from the satellite images.

Corporate media’s soooo desperate https://t.co/TyQXt32sDT — Major Swagger 🔥 (@Maj0rSwagger) October 24, 2025

And we have no doubt seen nothing yet considering Trump still has more than three years to go.

Somebody tell ABC there's a new satellite image in:

Looks like the White House construction is coming along pretty well pic.twitter.com/2pIzq7xjdT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 24, 2025

LOL.

