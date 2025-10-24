BLASPHEMER! America Gets a Lecture on Christianity From Noted Biblical Scholar ... Jimmy...
Shocking Fraud in FL Semi-Truck Crash: Illegal Failed CDL 10 Times, School Lied...
Klobuchar and Warren’s Cringey ‘Statler and Waldorf’-Like Ballroom Video Is All Muppet and...
RNC Research (and CNN) SINK Chuck Schumer's Talking Point on Karoline Leavitt's 'Trump...
Mamdani: NYC’s Socialist Darling Rides High on Rent-Free Dreams, While America Gags on...
WaPo Headline on Senate Bill That Would Have Paid Federal Employees Avoids Mentioning...
Scott Jennings Shocked CNN Panel Doesn’t See Zohran Mamdani Pic With '93 WTC...
Hakeem Jeffries Trapped on Live TV: Confronted With Nowhere to Run
VIP
Bulwarker Claims MAGA Is 'Creating Violence,' Reminds Everyone NeverTrumpers STILL Can't R...
No Wonder She's Hiding: Ghazala Hashmi's DISGRACEFUL Position on Porn in Schools Resurface...
Cheryl Hines Breaks Down the Threats Against RFK Jr.
NY AG Who Campaigned on Jailing Trump Complains About Weaponized Justice System at...
Think of It As a TRANSITION: Sarah (Tim) McBride Calls Ballroom 'Tacky' and...
BRUTAL: The Look on Hakeem Jeffries Face When CNBC Called Out His BS...

ABC News Pores Over Satellite Images to Let Us Know What Trump's WH Project Is Destroying

Doug P. | 4:40 PM on October 24, 2025
Twitchy

ABC News has been doing some heavy lifting today. First they reported on the arraignment of New York Attorney General Letitia James on charges of mortgage fraud by reminding everybody that "Trump's handpicked Attorney General" Pam Bondi runs the Justice Department (we don't recall a lot of headlines about "Biden's handpicked AG" when Trump was being charged with alleged crimes). 

Advertisement

Up next for ABC is trying to help out the Democrats with their narratives about Trump's East Wing project at the White House. We are now at the "satellite images show" portion of the story. 

No, seriously: 

Isn't it special how the media's going full "Zero Dark Thirty" over a White House renovation project? Apparently the TDS crowd has launched a dedicated satellite!

That'll be the next thing ABC observes from the satellite images. 

Recommended

BLASPHEMER! America Gets a Lecture on Christianity From Noted Biblical Scholar ... Jimmy Kimmel?
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

And we have no doubt seen nothing yet considering Trump still has more than three years to go. 

Somebody tell ABC there's a new satellite image in:

LOL.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BLASPHEMER! America Gets a Lecture on Christianity From Noted Biblical Scholar ... Jimmy Kimmel?
Grateful Calvin
Klobuchar and Warren’s Cringey ‘Statler and Waldorf’-Like Ballroom Video Is All Muppet and No Laughs
Warren Squire
BRUTAL: The Look on Hakeem Jeffries Face When CNBC Called Out His BS About O-Care Subsidies Is Priceless
Doug P.
Shocking Fraud in FL Semi-Truck Crash: Illegal Failed CDL 10 Times, School Lied About English Proficiency
justmindy
RNC Research (and CNN) SINK Chuck Schumer's Talking Point on Karoline Leavitt's 'Trump Priority' Answer
Doug P.
Scott Jennings Shocked CNN Panel Doesn’t See Zohran Mamdani Pic With '93 WTC Attack Planner As a Red Flag
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BLASPHEMER! America Gets a Lecture on Christianity From Noted Biblical Scholar ... Jimmy Kimmel? Grateful Calvin
Advertisement