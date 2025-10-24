ABC News' Trump Spin on Letitia James' Arraignment BEGGED for the 'Fixed It for You' Treatment

We'll kick the story off this way since ABC News didn't want to flash back to a reminder from New York Attorney General Letitia James:

No one is above the law. — Tish James (@TishJames) May 30, 2024

For some reason the Democrats aren't saying things like that this year. Go figure.

But now that James has been indicted and arraigned we're seeing one of the latest examples proving we've arrived at the last two letters of FAFO. The media, ABC News included, is trying to make this a lawfare effort on the part of President Trump:

New York Attorney General Letitia James is scheduled to appear in federal court in Norfolk, Virginia, Friday to be arraigned on charges of alleged mortgage fraud after she was indicted earlier this month by President Trump's handpicked U.S. attorney. https://t.co/M3ItgfSXlj — ABC News (@ABC) October 24, 2025

A: James was indicted by a grand jury.

B: Every president's Attorney General is "hand picked."

C: ABC News is a dumping ground for DNC talking points.

Was it necessary to say ‘Trump handpicked US attorney?’ — mom (@terisilva9) October 24, 2025

Handpicked? Yes, the president always makes such appointments. Your headlines are fake narratives. — Victor Reeeee (@EmTeaVe) October 24, 2025

"Journalism" demanded that they try to make their readers/viewers believe not all presidents pick their AGs.

James will appear in court to be arraigned on mortgage fraud charges. That’s the news. I fixed it for you. https://t.co/F7xvlgLfgz — Findsetc (@findsetc) October 24, 2025

When ABC News reported about the cases against Trump during the previous administration did they always remember to mention "Biden's handpicked US attorney" in the headlines? That was a rhetorical question of course.

Karma is a wonderful thing. pic.twitter.com/cicRQwpPAT — ValerieAnn 🇺🇸 (@ProudUSPatriot1) October 24, 2025

Pass the popcorn. And by the way, James pleaded not guilty today.

