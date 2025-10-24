We're PRETTY Sure Sam Stein Didn't Mean to Make the WH's Updated Major...
Robby Starbuck Files Lawsuit Against Google for AI Defamation

ABC News' Trump Spin on Letitia James' Arraignment BEGGED for the 'Fixed It for You' Treatment

Doug P. | 11:50 AM on October 24, 2025
meme

We'll kick the story off this way since ABC News didn't want to flash back to a reminder from New York Attorney General Letitia James:

For some reason the Democrats aren't saying things like that this year. Go figure.

But now that James has been indicted and arraigned we're seeing one of the latest examples proving we've arrived at the last two letters of FAFO. The media, ABC News included, is trying to make this a lawfare effort on the part of President Trump: 

A: James was indicted by a grand jury.

B: Every president's Attorney General is "hand picked." 

C: ABC News is a dumping ground for DNC talking points. 

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

