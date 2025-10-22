Politico Does Heavy Lifting to Help Forward Dems' Fake Outrage at Trump's WH East Wing Renovation

Senate Candidate Covers Nazi-Linked With Another Tattoo and It’s a Mess
Doug P. | 6:40 PM on October 22, 2025
Meme

Just days after "No Kings," those protests suddenly seem like a distant memory now that the Democrats have a fresh outrage to pretend to be trigged by: Trump's privately funded renovation of part of the East Wing of the White House. 

The Dems are sharing pictures taken from angles that they hope make it appear that the entire White House is being bulldozed, but the truth is much different (as usual). 

The Left can count on their water carriers in the media to help out with the talking points though, in this case mostly by what's not being mentioned. That's where Politico comes in yet again, all while accompanied by a photo making it a lock for Dem retweets: 

The first Democrat quoted in the story is Hillary Clinton, just in case anybody was wondering which way the story was going to be slanted. They did quote Karoline Leavitt, but one glaring detail was left out, and that's just how large of a project this is in comparison to the White House and all the grounds. 

Now, you might think responsible "journalism" would include showing the scope of the project, mostly because Democrats have tried to make it sound like Trump's ripping down most or all of the White House. But Politico didn't feel the need to show pictures that add a little perspective like these: 

If the Democrats take back the House we won't be surprised if this is added to the list of inevitable impeachment charges against Trump. 

It always is. Within a couple of days the Dems have moved on to something else. 

